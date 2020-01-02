Rassie Van Der Dussen Hails Proteas' New Management For Bringing In The 'toughness' Needed

South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen, who made his Test debut at Boxing Day against England at Centurion, feels that the change in team management has changed the team mentality to what you need in Test cricket. This comes after the South African team management underwent a complete revamp and appointed former skipper Graeme Smith as the Interim Director of Cricket South Africa, former wicketkeeper Mark Boucher as the Head Coach and former all-rounder Jaques Kallis as the batting consultant.

'You need that toughness'

The change reaped sudden dividends as the Proteas ended their losing spree by defeating England by 107 runs in the first Test at Centurion. "Guys like Boucher, Kallis have brought that really hard mentality you need in Test Cricket. It is a high-pressure environment, you need that toughness," ICC quoted der Dussen saying.

The 30-year-old notched up a brilliant half-century at debut to help South Africa grab a win. He stitched a significant second-innings partnership of 91 with Andrich Nortje, which played a big part in the home team eventually winning by 107 runs. “When they came really hard at us, those are the things you live for. (Anrich) was obviously jumping around to those short balls. I said, listen, I promise you it may not be fun in the moment but the satisfaction afterwards, that's the fun part of it, so hang in there, we're going to get through this," der Dussen said after the match.

Boucher impressed with first win

Mark Boucher, who was appointed as the head coach of the South African cricket team earlier this month was very impressed after the hosts beat England in the first Test at the SuperSport Park Centurion convincingly. While addressing the media during the post-match press conference, Mark Boucher said that even he had played quite a few test matches and has been a part of a couple of good wins as well but he ranked the win at Centurion right on top especially from where they had come.

The former wicket-keeper batsman also went on to say that it has been a hectic two weeks and they had put in a lot of effort as a coaching staff and have been rewarded for it. He was also happy with the players' approach. Boucher also mentioned that they wanted to instil some confidence back in the players and after seeing them walk off the field triumphantly, he had a belief that the Proteas can win test matches against the top sides.

South Africa look to extend lead

South Africa will now face England in the second test at Newlands in Cape Town on January 3. While England continue to suffer from illness and injury woes, South Africa will look forward to coming out on top and take a 2-0 lead in the series. Veteran pacer, Vernon Philander will be playing his last Test at Newlands as he is set to retire from all formats of the game post the series.

