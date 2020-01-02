Purist Philander Vs Liberal Butler: Opponents Clash Off The Field On 4-day Tests Idea

After facing a defeat in the first Test, as England face South Africa in the second one at Newlands on January 3, the battle has already begun with veteran Proteas pacer, Vernon Philander opposing English wicketkeeper Jos Butler's views on the idea of four-day Tests. On the eve of the matchday, Philander said that he'd like to see Test matches survive for full five days.

Philander, Butler locks horns in ideological war

Philander who wreaked carnage upon England in the first innings of the first Test said, "I hope it doesn't come to an end, hopefully, we can still see five-day Test matches. I'm a purist when it comes to cricket and I'd like to see Test matches survive for full five days."

While Philander opined for the traditional format of the game, Jos Butler had countering views.

Butler on Thursday said, "If that's the option, moving it to four days, that has to be looked at. As with everything, times change, things change, and the game has to evolve."

'I am a traditionalist'

Former Australian pacer, Glenn McGrath, however, sided with Philander as he said that he likes the game the way it he. McGrath opined, "I’m very much a traditionalist. I like the game the way it is. To me, five days is very special and I’d hate to see it get any shorter. The introduction of pink Tests, day-night Tests is a great way to continue keeping our game fresh and moving forward. In respects to changing how many days its played, I’m actually against it. I like the way it is.”

'Not a fan of four-day Tests'

Australian bowler, Nathan Lyon downplayed the idea stating that it is 'ridiculous.' The off-spinner who helped Australia grab an early victory against New Zealand in the Boxing Day Test defended the authentic form of the longest-format of the game, even after Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts said CA would "look really seriously" at the concept in the coming years.

"You look at all the big games around the world and some of the best Test matches I've been part of, they go down to the last day," Lyon said. Reflecting on some of the most memorable matches, Lyon said, "You look at (Australia) against India at Adelaide in 2014, that went down to the last half-an-hour on day five. Then you look at Cape Town in 2014 as well, you look at that Test match where Ryan Harris bowled Morne Morkel with two overs to go, so that's gone down to the last 10 minutes on a day five. I'm not a fan of four-day Test matches."

