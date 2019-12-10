Shastri Calls Dhoni A 'legend', Says He Would Never Impose Himself On Team India

While former skipper MS Dhoni has clarified that he will not answer questions about his future until January, speculations about the World Cup-winning captain's return to the Indian team still looms with uncertainty. MS Dhoni's last outing in the national colours was in the semi-finals of the World Cup and he has been on a break from cricket since then. Dhoni sparked rumours of his return when he resumed training at the JSCA last month but did not reveal any detail of his return to international cricket. Team India's coach Ravi Shastri broke his silence on MS Dhoni's future and expressed his opinion on the veteran's break and career. Team India has changed its approach and has backed young Rishabh Pant to assume the responsibilities previously handled by MS Dhoni in the limited-overs formats of the game.

'That guy is a legend'

Speaking to a news publication, Ravi Shastri hailed MS Dhoni as a legend and said that the last thing that the wicketkeeper-batsman would do was impose himself on the team. Shastri backed Dhoni's break from cricket and said that he would play in the IPL. Talking about MS Dhoni taking a call on his international career after the IPL, Ravi Shastri said that if Dhoni felt that he could play for India after the IPL, then one should not 'mess around with that'.

Dhoni's music video goes viral

Dhoni's production house has made a tie-up with Studio Next for the project. The series will be based on the heroes of Indian Armed Forces who sacrificed their lives for the nation and honored with Paramveer Chakra and Ashok Chakra. Meanwhile, a song went viral in social media where Dhoni is singing a song of Kumar Shanu from the film Jurm, released in 1990. "Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye." Though it can be said that, "Koi baat bigda nahi hai" (nothing has gone wrong so far) as far his aspirations for a comeback into the Indian side was concerned. The process was on and Dhoni was practicing hard to get into the side again. In the beginning of 2020 it will be clear when that moment will come.

