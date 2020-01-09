Sachin Tendulkar Trolls Sourav Ganguly For Skipping Training Sessions, Calls Him ‘DADI’

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly earlier took to Instagram to give fans some fitness tips. However, he was hilariously trolled by former teammate Sachin Tendulkar for skipping training sessions during their cricket days. Ganguly shared a picture of himself meditating on a cold morning. Sachin Tendulkar loved Ganguly’s post and praised him by calling him ‘Dadi’.

Also Read l Shane Warne seeks BCCI, Indian fans' help for donations to Australian bushfire victims

Sourav Ganguly was quick to react to Sachin Tendulkar’s comment. Calling Tendulkar a fitness freak, Ganguly thanked him and asked him to recall the old training sessions. That turned out to be Ganguly's mistake as the master blaster reminded him of his skipping days.

Sachin Tendulkar said that all their former team members knew how much Ganguly enjoyed training (especially ‘Skipping’).

Isn't it heartwarming to see the champions together (albeit on social media) again? We really wish we could see them more often.

Also Read l Ravi Shastri net worth, BCCI salary, roles in cricket and latest investments

Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly’s ODI legacy

Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly are one of the most well known and powerful opening pairs in ODI cricket. They started opening for Team India in 1996 and their partnership lasted until 2007.

During their time together, the pair smashed 6609 runs in 136 innings at an average of 49.32. The duo scored a combined 21 centuries and 23 half-centuries. Even after their retirement, their record remains unbroken.

Also Read l BCCI official holds CEO, chief curator responsible for Guwahati T20I washout: Report

Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President

In October 2019, Sourav Ganguly was appointed as the President of BCCI. Since then, he has done a lot for Indian cricket. Under his reign, India successfully hosted its maiden Day-Night Test versus Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Sourav Ganguly also spoke about many things including rumours of MS Dhoni’s retirement.

Also Read l BCCI Prez Sourav Ganguly exudes confidence in Rishabh Pant, calls him a 'special talent'