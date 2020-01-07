Sourav Ganguly Hosts Ex-teammates Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh On 'Dadagiri' Special

Popular quiz show Dadagiri Unlimited recently welcomed six of the finest cricketers who have represented India. Former Indian captain and current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly hosts the show and his eloquence with the audience has worked wonders. Former players Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan and Mohammad Kaif were among the cricketing superstars who appeared on the sets of the show for a shoot for an upcoming special episode.

Sourav Ganguly hosts Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh on popular show

The BCCI President invited his former teammates Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, Mohammad Kaif and VVS Laxman on the show. Only Ravichandran Ashwin was amongst the active cricketers invited on it. Ganguly holds a good relationship with all these cricketers. The shoot was scheduled on January 6 and will air as a special episode ‘Dada Tomay Salaam’ on the show. Their episode will also feature a musical performance by singer Usha Uthup among several other artists.

Upon their reunion on the sets, Sourav Ganguly took to Instagram to post a picture of himself posing with all the cricketers. Ganguly also added a caption in which he described his reunion with his ex-teammates as a “great day” on the sets. Check out his post down below. Dadagiri Unlimited is one of the most popular Bengali-language shows in the country and is currently in its 8th season.

