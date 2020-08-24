Ravi Shastri Emotionally Remembers Ex-BCCI VP Arun Jaitley On First Death Anniversary

India head coach Ravi Shastri on Monday remembered former Vice-President and a former IPL Governing Council member, Arun Jaitley on his first death anniversary. The former India cricketer took to Twitter and paid tribute to Arun Jaitley by calling him and inspirational and a towering personality. Ravi Shastri also reckoned that Arun Jaitley was a guiding force in transforming India.

ALSO READ | BCCI President Sourav Ganguly heaps praise on young gun Zak Crawley, hopes to see him across formats

Ravi Shastri and Gautam Gambhir remember Arun Jaitley on his first death anniversary

Remembering #ArunJaitley Ji on his death anniversary today. Along with being legal luminary and a towering personality, Jaitley Ji was a guiding force in transforming #India pic.twitter.com/x2LliOarTR — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) August 24, 2020

Besides Ravi Shastri, former India cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir also remembered Arun Jaitley. Gautam Gambhir took to Twitter and posted an Arun Jaitley quote that he said he always abides by. Gautam Gambhir also revealed how Arun Jaitley's dedication to public service inspires millions of people like him.

“You can execute your ideas and intentions to serve people into actions, if you join politics”. These words by late Shri #ArunJaitley Ji will always be with me. His dedication to public service inspires millions like me. You will always be remembered sir! pic.twitter.com/i67dRmTeg3 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 24, 2020

ALSO READ | When MS Dhoni called Sourav Ganguly 'Dadi' after special 2012 interview with him: Watch

Arun Jaitley, who was renowned for his statesmanship and astute political and business acumen, was also an avid cricket follower. The late, former Finance Minister will always be remembered as one of the ablest and respected cricket administrators. During his incumbency as the President of the Delhi & District Cricket Association, Arun Jaitley is often remembered for bringing in professionalism during his BCCI tenure and strongly standing up for Delhi cricket by vouching for top cricketers in the state to represent the national team. Arun Jaitley was a close friend of cricketers such as Virat Kohli, encouraging and supporting them in their pursuit of excellence.

Arun Jaitley was closely associated with Indian cricket for a long time. The late statesman was the BCCI Vice-President as well as the former member of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council. Furthermore, Arun Jaitley served as the President of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) for as many as 13 years. During his tenure, several players from Delhi made it to the Indian team.

ALSO READ | BCCI: Hurt by Dhoni's retirement, Saqlain Mushtaq opines BCCI didn't treat Captain Cool 'Right'

IPL 2020 ‘much-needed chaos’: Ravi Shastri

Speaking during a webinar conducted by the Observer Research Foundation, Ravi Shastri talked about the advantages of announcing the IPL dates and holding the competition in September. The former cricketer said that considering the coronavirus pandemic, once the IPL 2020 starts, it will bring back the 'chaos', which is much needed.

Ravi Shastri is also confident that the UAE will be up to the task of holding the IPL 2020 successfully. The coach said that is a great gesture by the Indian government to take cricket to the UAE. Recounting his experience form 2014, Ravi Shastri talked about how his Excellency in the UAE did not leave one stone unturned when the IPL had gone to the Gulf country as he ensured that it was a top-class tournament with the public responding beautifully.

Ravi Shastri also hoped that in the depressing times, the IPL 2020 will be a welcome distraction for the fans. Talking about the pandemic, he said that the world hasn’t seen anything like this since the Second World War. The iconic cricketer then talked about how getting back some sporting activities that will allow people to tune into their television screens day in and day out will be much needed as it will help in lifting the spirits of the people.

ALSO READ | We will be hosting England in February 2021: BCCI President Ganguly tells state units

IMAGE COURTESY: RAVI SHASTRI INSTAGRAM