Hurt By Dhoni's Retirement, Saqlain Mushtaq Opines BCCI Didn't Treat Captain Cool 'Right'

As former India skipper MS Dhoni silently bid adieu to international, millions of fans have been crying hues of a farewell game and former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq has also joined the chorus now. The veteran spinner claimed that the BCCI did not treat Dhoni in the 'right way' and added that his retirement should not have happened like this. Saqlain played for the Men in Green in 49 Tests and 169 ODIs.

“I always say positive things and try not to spread negativity in any way but I think I should say this. This is kind of a defeat of BCCI. They did not treat a big player like him in the right way. The retirement shouldn’t have happened like this,” Mushtaq said on his YouTube channel.

“This is coming straight from my heart and I believe millions of his fans feel the same way. I’m really sorry to BCCI that I’m saying this but they didn’t treat Dhoni well, I’m hurt,” he added.

'It would've been great'

Wishing the CSK skipper good for his future endeavours, Mushtaq said, "May God bless him in his future endeavours and whatever decisions he makes but there is one regret that I have. I think Dhoni’s every fan will have the same regret. It would’ve been great to see him retire after playing in the India kit for one last time."

However, the veteran spinner also expressed delight over the fact that the Indian will continue to play in the IPL. MS Dhoni will continue to lead the CSK in the IPL and has already arrived in the UAE where the tournament is set to be held from Septemeber 19 onwards.

MS Dhoni hangs his boots

Putting an end to his 16-year-old journey, former Team India skipper MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15. Taking to social media, Dhoni shared a compilation of his journey so far to make the announcement. The Ranchi-lad made his debut in 2004 against Bangladesh and went on to lead the Men in Blue to win the ICC 2011 World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy in 2013, and the 2007 T20 World Cup.

