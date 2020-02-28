'Boys Are Ready': Ravi Shastri Exudes Confidence In India's Performance Ahead Of 2nd Test

Speaking ahead of the second test against New Zealand, Indian cricket coach Ravi Shastri on Friday said that the team has Test cricket and T20Is as its number one priority. India was all out for 191 in their second innings of the first Test against New Zealand, leaving the hosts with only nine runs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Speaking to the reporters, Shastri highlighted that Tests and T20Is will hold significance in the next two years and hence the side needs to play accordingly. Further addressing the loss against New Zealand, the Shastri said that the team is ready to take on the host, stating that they are mentally tuned.

"I would not judge ODI and Test cricket. For us, the least priority is ODI cricket at the moment looking at the schedule and what is coming in the next two years. Number one priority is Test cricket and then comes the T20Is. So, if you look at that, we have had a great run in the Test arena. One loss does not mean that we need to panic. The boys are ready. They know what to expect and they are mentally tuned," Ravi Shastri said.

Shastri also said that he is not the type of coach who will ask something to be corrected when he himself does not have a solution.

"You generally do that when you see something which is not right and then you have a solution for it. I am not one of those coaches you will ask to do something without having an answer. When you are on the road, things can change," said the Indian cricket coach.

India will take on New Zealand in the second Test at Christchurch from February 29 to March 4.

Team India looks to bounce back

As New Zealand has already drawn first blood in Test series, Team India would settle for nothing less than a win when both the teams lock horns in the second and final Test at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on February 29.

It is a must-win contest for the top-ranked side as a stalemate or even a washout would mean that they end up losing the series. Meanwhile, the hosts would be looking to add insult to injury by coming out on top once again.

