Ravi Shastri Eyes World Test Championship Finals, Reveals India's Objectives

As Team India gears up to take on the Kiwis in the longer format of the game in a two-Test series, head coach Ravi Shastri has his sight firmly fixed on the finals of the World Test Championship. India, who are on top of the standings, have a decent chance of making it to the finals at Lord's Cricket Ground in London in 2021 but coach Ravi Shastri believes that India need more advantage in order to cement their place in the finals. In addition to this, India would also hope to shake off the ODI whitewash suffered in the hands of New Zealand and continue their dominance in the longer format of the game. With Australia trailing close to India on the World test Championship table, India are desperate to increase the gap so that they have a clear edge over the other sides.

READ | Yashasvi Jaiswal Gets 'Kitna Sukh Gaya Hai Tu?' Greeting From Doting Mother In Mumbai

Ravi Shastri reveals India's objectives

Talking to a news publication, Ravi Shastri said that India need a 100 more points in order to book a berth in the finals in 2021. Ravi Shastri believed that two out of six overseas wins would keep India in the race and termed it as the side's first objective. the second objective of the team was to play like the number one Test side in the world, said Shastri.

READ | Kumar Sangakkara Gets Nostalgic After Return To Lahore Since 2009 Terrorist Attacks

'Ready to open if needed'

Hanuma Vihari on Friday said he won't mind taking up the opener's role if the team management asks after India's inexperienced opening options were technically exposed by a second-string New Zealand attack on the opening day of the warm-up game here. Coming in at no.6, Vihari scored a hundred but Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill were dismissed early, undone by the extra bounce and seam movement during the match against New Zealand XI. The trio's performance raised doubts about its ability to face the likes of Neil Wagner, Trent Boult and Matt Henry.

"As a player, I am prepared to bat anywhere. As of now, I've not been informed anything. As I said before as well, if the team requires me to bat wherever, I am ready to bat," said Vihari, who retired after scoring 101.

READ | Glenn Turner: Expect Indian Pacers To Perform Better Than What They've Done

READ | Ross Taylor On Playing 100 Tests: No One Has Perfect Career, You Make Mistakes And Grow