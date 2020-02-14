Yashasvi Jaiswal Gets 'Kitna Sukh Gaya Hai Tu?' Greeting From Doting Mother In Mumbai

India Under-19s lost to Bangladesh Under-19s by 3 wickets in the final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020. The Men in Blue had a wonderful tournament as they reached the final without tasting a defeat. But Bangladesh Under-19s were clinical on the day and India Under-19s couldn't soak the pressure which denied them their fifth Under-19 World Cup title. A lot of players from the Indian team left a mark with their brilliant performances. One among them is swashbuckling opener Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's mother concerned about son's weight loss

Yashasvi Jaiswal stood out from the rest of his contemporaries as he churned out runs throughout the tournament and went home with the leading run-scorers tag. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 400 runs in six innings with four fifties and a ton. After Yashasvi Jaiswal returned home, the person who was most concerned about him was his mother.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's parents travelled from their hometown Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh to Mumbai for meeting their son, who has just made India proud at the international level. When Jaiswal's mother looked at him, she was really concerned about her son's weight loss like most traditional Indian mothers would after seeing their ward returning from overseas after a while. She asked her son, "Kitna sukh gaya hai tu (You have lost so much weight), don’t you eat properly?"

However, according to Yashasvi Jaiswal, it’s an extremely difficult task for him to make his mother understand about the fitness levels which he is supposed to maintain. He said “How can I make her understand about fitness?'

Yashasvi Jaiswal said Rahul Dravid inspired them to do well

In the interview, Yashasvi Jaiswal said that Rahul Dravid motivated the team with a short video that had driven them to do well. In the video, Dravid told the youngsters to treat the game like any other and reminded them that the game is played in the 22 yards out in the middle.

IMAGE COURTESY: INDIAN CRICKET TEAM INSTAGRAM