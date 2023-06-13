'Surprised' Monty Panesar Pin Points Reason Behind India's World Test Championship Loss

Why you are reading this: Team India’s ICC trophy draught was extended after the Rohit Sharma-led side suffered a 209-run loss against Australia in the ICC World Test Championship 2023 final last Sunday. The highly-anticipated match saw India trying to chase down over 400 runs on the last day, before suffering a batting collapse. Former England spinner Monty Panesar joined other cricketing legends to share his thoughts on India’s disappointing show at The Oval.

3 Things You Need To Know:

The ICC WTC 2023 Final was India’s second straight appearance in the WTC finals

The Rohit Sharma-led side received much criticism for their playing XI

The no. 1-ranked Test bowler Ravichandran Ashwin was a major absentee from India’s XI

ALSO READ | 'They Still Had Kohli': Former World Champion Comments On India's Performance In WTC Final

Monty Panesar opens up on India’s playing XI for ICC WTC 2023 Final

Former England cricketer recently appeared in an interaction with DD India, where he was asked to weigh in on India’s disappointing loss in the ICC World Test Championship 2023 Final. As previously pointed out by many, even Panesar was surprised to see R Ashwin getting snubbed from India’s playing XI. It is worth noting that Ashwin is the no. 1 ranked Test bowler in the ICC rankings and was the topped the wicket-taking charts for the ICC WTC 2021-23 cycle.

“I think India performed really well with the team that they selected. It's quite surprising that they didn't select Ashwin because at The Oval, when England play Test matches here, they tend to obviously play two spinners,” said Panesar. He further highlighted how India could have performed better by fielding both Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

ALSO READ | 'The Choice Is Yours': Ravi Shastri Asks Indian Players To Get Their Priorities Sorted

“India didn't play to their strengths”

"I am surprised that India didn't play to their strengths, which was Ashwin and Jadeja together because especially with the left-handers, in the first innings when Australia scored so many runs on Day 1, I think Ashwin playing would have really helped,” the former off-spinner added.

Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, India conceded 327 runs on Day 1, while taking only three wickets. Australia ended up scoring 469 runs in the first innings, as R Ashwin was missed by Team India more than ever. With India replying with 296 runs, Australia declared their second batting innings on 270 runs and set a 444-run fourth innings target for India.