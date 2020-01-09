Ravi Shastri Makes A Huge Statement About MS Dhoni's Future, Here's What He Said

Ravi Shastri has had a very good tenure ever since his reappointment at the Team India head coach after World Cup 2019 after which the Men In Blue have dominated across all formats in the latter half of the year. Now, his focus will be to ensure that Kohli & Co. do well in the ICC World T20 which is scheduled to be held in Australia later this year as India look to end their ICC title drought. Meanwhile, the head coach has also gone on to make a huge statement on MS Dhoni.

Ravi Shastri makes a huge statement on Dhoni

While speaking to a news channel, Ravi Shastri went on to say that MS Dhoni is finished with Test match cricket and in all probability, he will finish one-day cricket. Shastri then said he reckoned that at his age, the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper would probably want to play T20 cricket. Meanwhile, the former all-rounder also mentioned that Dhoni will need to start playing again and get into the groove. At the same time, he also added that the CSK skipper is definitely going to play the IPL and it remains to be seen how his body reacts.

CSK shares a heartwarming picture of Dhoni & Kohli

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings had posted a heartwarming image of 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni and 'Captain Fearless' Virat Kohli hugging each other during one of the southern derbies between CSK and RCB. Dhoni has been leading CSK ever since the inception of the tournament in 2008 while Kohli has been captaining RCB since 2013.

CSK also captioned the image in an innovative manner. 'Why poll-ution when there is a soul-ution?'

MS Dhoni who has been on a sabbatical ever since India's ouster from the World Cup 2019 semi-final will now be seen in action most probably in the upcoming edition of the IPL. It remains to be seen what call he will be taking on his successful international career.

