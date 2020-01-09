Haris Rauf Stuns Fans With 'adaab' Wicket-taking Celebration After BBL's 'slit-throat' Act

The Big Bash League witnessed a double hat-trick day on Wednesday with Rashid Khan picking up a hat-trick against Sydney Sixers and then Melbourne Stars Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf picking up a hattrick against Sydney Thunder. After picking up three wickets, Haris Rauf had an unusual style of celebration.

BBL: Haris Rauf throat cutting celebration

The Pakistan pacer was in the middle of a huge controversy after his celebration. He did it after picking wickets against Sydney Thunder. After dismissing each batsman, the pacer was seen making a gesture where he is slicing his throat. He followed it up with an aggressive body language towards the batsman.

His celebration was deemed extremely aggressive by many viewers and they vented out their anger on Twitter. People felt that with younger fans watching the BBL, such behaviour was unacceptable.

BBL: Haris Rauf 'adaab' celebration

An iconic BBL moment.



Enjoy Haris Rauf's hat-trick! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/Qm8iYrIRfA — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 8, 2020

The 26-year-old pacer was in the middle of severe criticism following his ‘throat-slashing’ celebration. He decided to bring in the new ‘adaab’ celebration to celebrate his wickets. It is something which is common in Islam culture.

BBL: Haris Rauf hat-trick

Pakistan's pacer Haris Rauf struck gold in three consecutive balls in the 19th over to get rid of Gilkes, Sams and Ferguson. He recorded the second hat-trick of the day from a bowler. Melbourne Stars won the toss and chose to bowl first. For Sydney Thunder, Matthew Gilkes scored 41, Callum Ferguson made 35 and Usman Khawaja made 33 runs. Haris Rauf's hat-trick ensured only two runs were given away in the final over.

