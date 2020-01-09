Aaron Finch Exudes Confidence Of Beating India At Home In The Upcoming ODI Series

Aaron Finch is currently leading the Melbourne Renegades in the ongoing edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) where the defending champions are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table with seven losses without even registering a single win.

Finch will be leaving the tournament mid-way as he will be captaining the Australian team for the upcoming three-match ODI series against India starting from January 14. The opening batsman is confident that they have the skills which are good enough to beat India in India.

Finch on beating India in their own backyard

While speaking to an Australian sports website, Aaron Finch said it gives them confidence that their game plan in Indian conditions is good enough. At the same time, he also mentioned that while playing in the sub-continent, one starts doubting their game plan because they are so dominant when they get on top. The Aussie limited-overs skipper also added that the sub-continent teams like India, Pakistan or Sri Lanka can make one start doubting themself.

Meanwhile, Finch also exuded confidence by saying they knew their game plan is good enough and that their skills are also good enough to beat India in India.

Australia tour of India

Australia will be visiting India for a three-match ODI series. The first match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on January 14. The second and third ODIs will be played at Saurashtra and Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on January 17 and 19 respectively. The last time Aaron Finch & Co. had visited India in early 2019, they ended up winning the five-match One Day series after having lost the first two games. This was their first bilateral ODI series win after January 2017 and their first ODI series win in India since 2009.

Meanwhile, the Men In Blue had lost a bilateral ODI series for the first time at home since 2015 by the virtue of this defeat.

