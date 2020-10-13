Ravi Shastri Names Player Needed The Most In International Cricket & It Is NOT Virat Kohli

Indian cricket head coach Ravi Shastri seems to be closely following the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. On Tuesday, October 13, he took to his social media accounts to comment about the 28th match of the tournament that was played between Bangalore and Kolkata in Sharjah on Monday. Ravi Shastri praised Bangalore’s dashing middle-order batsman AB de Villiers, who was adjudged as ‘Player of the Match’ for his whirlwind 33-ball 73*.

Dream11 IPL 2020: AB de Villiers lights up Sharjah with sparkling 73*, watch video

WATCH - AB-Solute 360's 73*(33)



Say hello to Mr.360. You cannot miss this de Villiers carnage in Sharjah. 5 boundaries & 6 sixes in this @ABdeVilliers17 special.https://t.co/by2dKiEE3L #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/GXPFACyZ6F — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 12, 2020

Ravi Shastri urges AB de Villiers to come back from international retirement

In May 2018, South African batting superstar AB de Villiers announced his retirement from international cricket. However, the cricketer contemplated a comeback into the international arena in time for the 2020 T20 World Cup in Australia. While the International Cricket Council (ICC) shifted the tournament to a later date due to the pandemic, fans of AB de Villiers might have to wait a while to see if the cricketer still wants to make a comeback in South African colours.

Former Indian all-rounder Ravi Shastri, for one, seems to be a fan of the former South African captain. A day after his batting heroics at Sharjah, the Indian coach wrote some words of admiration for the Bangalore batsman on the microblogging site. In his tweet, Ravi Shastri urged AB de Villiers to come back into the international arena during these “trying times” as the game will be “better” with him.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Ravi Shastri praises AB de Villiers’ match-winning knock, urges for a comeback

Now, that the penny has dropped. What one saw last night was unreal. And the feeling is the same waking up. @ABdeVilliers17, the game in these trying times or otherwise needs you back in the international arena and out of retirement. The game will be better off #RCBvKKR #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/s9BG6MxiCv — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) October 13, 2020

Bangalore Dream11 IPL schedule

Virat Kohli’s Bangalore will now go up against KL Rahul-led Punjab on October 15 for their next Dream11 IPL 2020 game. The match will be contested at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Here is a look at the entire Bangalore Dream11 IPL schedule for the ongoing season.

🚨 DREAM11 IPL 2020 Schedule 🚨



It’s time to #PlayBold, 12th Man Army! Our season begins on the 2️⃣1️⃣st of September against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai! 🤩🤩



Time to cheer....Aaaarrr....Ceeee....Beeee! 🥳#IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/UB0u1AL6yB — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 6, 2020

