Ravi Shastri Brutally Trolled After Praising Jasprit Bumrah's 4-20 Spell Vs Rajasthan

The Jasprit Bumrah 4-20 vs Rajasthan spell in Match 20 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi guided the Men in Blue to a comprehensive 57-run victory. In doing so, Jasprit Bumrah also recorded his best figures in the Dream11 IPL as he went past his figures of 3-7 that came against Kolkata in 2017.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Fans troll Ravi Shastri for praising Jasprit Bumrah and ignoring Suryakumar Yadav

Social media was abuzz after Jasprit Bumrah's match-winning spell. Several reactions and comments poured in as fans, as well as, former cricketers lauded the 'Yorker King' for his terrific display of fast bowling. Indian head coach Ravi Shastri was also in awe of the Jasprit Bumrah 4-20 vs Rajasthan spell. Ravi Shastri took to Twitter and appreciated Jasprit Bumrah's bowling and admitted that he enjoyed watching him bowl.

This is no 4 20 show. This is Boom Boom Boom Boom. Maza Aa Gaya Dekh Ke - @Jaspritbumrah93 #MIvRR pic.twitter.com/iw48STnjBc — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) October 6, 2020

However, as always, Ravi Shastri was subjected to a lot of trolls as fans made memes to mock the Indian veteran. While some fans called out Ravi Shastri for not showering the same praise on Suryakumar Yadav, who also played a prolific innings of 79 from 47 balls, others tried to troll the Indian coach for his drinking habits again. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

Bhai ne Aaj phir Khushi mae chadhayi hai..Boom, Boom, Boom 💥 💥🍻🍻 pic.twitter.com/JI5u86Kvnf — Rahul D / राहुल / ‎راہل (@rdalwale) October 6, 2020

Sir U.A.E mein bumrah wicket chatka raha hai aur India mein aap Daaru ke saath chakna chatka rahe ho

Waise aaj Bumrah ke wicket chatkane ki khushi mein kitne peg chatkai sir — Nausad Ahmed (@chouhan_nausad) October 6, 2020

what about suryakumaryadav he also played well... — Alok Kumar Sahu (@Aloksahu264) October 7, 2020

To ek Peg maar lo sir pic.twitter.com/LYQl7bHMRR — Justice4SSR( Ashish) (@Ashishplanman) October 6, 2020

I see what you did there. 420 — Anup (@stagsentry) October 6, 2020

Mumbai posted a massive total of 193/4 at the end of their 20 overs. Suryakumar Yadav scored a blistering 47-ball 79. Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya also chipped in with useful contributions. In response, Rajasthan got off to a horrible start as they lost Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steve Smith and Sanju Samson inside the first three overs itself.

The Mumbai bowlers were relentless in their attack and their fielders backed them up with some exceptional fielding. Jos Buttler was the lone wolf for Rajasthan who scored a 44-ball 70 while the rest of the batsmen had no answers to Mumbai's impeccable bowling. Eventually, they were bowled out for 136 and lost their third consecutive match.

Courtesy of their win over Rajasthan, the Mumbai outfit has now gone clear at the top of the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table with four wins in six games. Meanwhile, according to the Mumbai Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule, Rohit Sharm's side will next be in action on Sunday, October 11 against Delhi in Abu Dhabi. The Mumbai-based franchise will look to keep the winning momentum going by beating Delhi.

Mumbai Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule

We begin our 🏆 defence on the opening day of #Dream11IPL 🔥



Which fixture are you looking forward to, Paltan? 💙#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI pic.twitter.com/36U5plUu7A — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 6, 2020

