AB De Villiers Mesmerizes Netizens For Eclipsing Virat Kohli In Knock Of 73* Vs Kolkata

The 28th match of the Dream11 IPL 2020 is underway, with the Bangalore outfit taking on the Kolkata team. It was Virat Kohli who won the toss in the Bangalore vs Kolkata live match, with the skipper electing to bat first. With the Dream11 IPL 2020 match at its halfway stage, it is Bangalore batsman AB de Villiers who has been the star of the show, as the South African’s great knock guided the team to a competitive score of 194.

AB de Villiers puts up a show here in Sharjah with a knock of 73* off 33.#RCB post a formidable total of 194/2 on the board. Will #KKR chase this down?#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/v5b3ZDizrM — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 12, 2020

AB de Villiers performance overshadows Virat Kohli

AB de Villiers scored an unbeaten half-century during the Bangalore vs Kolkata live match. The South African scored 73 runs off just 33 balls, with the batsman hitting five fours and six sixes in his innings. AB de Villiers also stitched together a 100-run partnership with Virat Kohli, as the 36-year-old took control of the first innings.

While AB de Villiers smashed the ball to all corners of the park, his teammate Virat Kohli struggled to get going during the Bangalore vs Kolkata live game. Virat Kohli played a secondary role during his century stand with AB de Villiers, with the Indian batsman scoring just 33 runs off 28 balls. Notably, Virat Kohli managed to hit just one boundary during his time at the crease, with the batsman happy to give AB de Villiers the strike.

Virat Kohli can play every shot that's in the cricket book. Ab De Villiers can play every shot that's not in the cricket book.#RCBvsKKR — Umang Agarwal (@its_dr_umang) October 12, 2020

Only De Villiers can make Kohli look like the 2nd best in a partnership. #RCBvKKR — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) October 12, 2020

After the first innings of the Dream11 IPL 2020 match ended, many fans were left impressed by AB de Villiers’ knock. Cricket fans pointed out how the South African was more comfortable at the crease, as they praised the batsman for performing better than Virat Kohli. Many fans also expressed their surprise at the batsman’s form, as they said that very few batsmen can overshadow Virat Kohli while batting. Several fans also shared hilarious memes to point out how AB de Villiers found it much easier to clear the boundary as compared to Virat Kohli.

Kohli trying to De Villiers hitting

hit sixes back to back sixea pic.twitter.com/vspu7g2lhh — Kisslay Jha🇮🇳 (@TrollerBabua) October 12, 2020

Bangalore vs Kolkata live streaming: playing XI

Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj

Kolkata: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Tom Banton, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

How to watch Bangalore vs Kolkata IPL 2020 live in India?

Fans can catch the Bangalore vs Kolkata Dream11 IPL 2020 live stream on Disney+ Hotstar. For fans who want to watch the Bangalore vs Kolkata live game on television, they can do so on the Star Sports Network. The live updates for the Dream11 IPL 2020 encounter will also be available on Kolkata and Bangalore’s social media handles as well as Dream11 IPL 2020’s official pages.

