Ravi Shastri Trolled For New Year's Celebration In Alibaug With Top 90s' Bollywood Stars

The Indian cricket team has done extremely well in 2019 and a lot of credit can go to their head coach Ravi Shastri. Shastri, a former India captain, was re-appointed to one of the top jobs of Indian cricket in mid-2019 and the team continued its dominating ways in all 3 formats of the game. India are currently World No.1 on the ICC World Test Championship rankings and also narrowly missed playing the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 final in July. Now that the year is coming to an end, almost all top cricketers have been in holiday mode and the head coach is no different.

Ravi Shastri takes time off before Sri Lanka challenge

Shastri posted a photo from his recent holiday and posed with a few notable Bollywood celebrities, who ruled the film industry in the 90s and continue to be active on social media themselves. The former Indian cricketers has had many friends outside of cricket for many years now, so this post comes as no surprise. His vacation spot to celebrate the New Year's is Maharashtra's famous celebrity getaway town of Alibaug.

If you are not a stranger to the internet, you have probably observed how Ravi Shastri's happy-go-lucky beer-drinking lifestyle is often trolled on the internet. This instance has been no different. Here are some of the best replies to Shastri's post.

Arre sir ko jyda daaru mt pila dena Coach sir🙏 — Rishav Raj (@risonustark1) December 31, 2019

Pet bhi kam, tandon bhi sang — Sayantan (San) (@san_footy) December 31, 2019

You look like a hero sir...😎 — Venkatesh S (@venkhats) December 31, 2019

Kitna piye hue h ki slippers pehana bhool gaye h..baaki sb log pehane h..😂😂 — NEYAZ ANWAR (@Neyaz__khan) December 31, 2019

Beer kaha hai shastei — Realitycheck (@ANISHSHAIKH84) December 31, 2019

Sir subah se mood bana rahe ho.. kam piyo aaj 🙏 — Tushar (@tushartweets13) December 31, 2019

Ravi Bhai piyo , piyo , piyo , piyo , piyo aur piyo . Aaj kon rokega . 🦹🥃🍻 Baki sab ko side karo aur khol do .... — Ranjit Jha @jhajee (@RanjitJ17645795) December 31, 2019

