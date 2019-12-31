The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Ravi Shastri Trolled For New Year's Celebration In Alibaug With Top 90s' Bollywood Stars

Cricket News

Ravi Shastri will join the Indian team as they host the Sri Lankan team in a three-match T20I series that starts on January 5. Have a look at his new post.

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ravi Shastri

The Indian cricket team has done extremely well in 2019 and a lot of credit can go to their head coach Ravi Shastri. Shastri, a former India captain, was re-appointed to one of the top jobs of Indian cricket in mid-2019 and the team continued its dominating ways in all 3 formats of the game. India are currently World No.1 on the ICC World Test Championship rankings and also narrowly missed playing the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 final in July. Now that the year is coming to an end, almost all top cricketers have been in holiday mode and the head coach is no different.

ALSO READ | Brian Lara reveals India's 'weak link' that could end Ravi Shastri's ICC events' obsession

Ravi Shastri takes time off before Sri Lanka challenge

Shastri posted a photo from his recent holiday and posed with a few notable Bollywood celebrities, who ruled the film industry in the 90s and continue to be active on social media themselves. The former Indian cricketers has had many friends outside of cricket for many years now, so this post comes as no surprise. His vacation spot to celebrate the New Year's is Maharashtra's famous celebrity getaway town of Alibaug.

If you are not a stranger to the internet, you have probably observed how Ravi Shastri's happy-go-lucky beer-drinking lifestyle is often trolled on the internet. This instance has been no different. Here are some of the best replies to Shastri's post.

ALSO READ | Ravi Shastri reveals his BIGGEST obsession as coach of the Indian team

ALSO READ | Don't think MS Dhoni is keen on One-day stuff: Coach Ravi Shastri makes significant remark

ALSO READ | Ravi Shastri spills the beans on why Dhoni was sent late in World Cup semi-finals

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
GEN RAWAT'S FINAL SPEECH AS COAS
HARDEEP SINGH DENIES SHUT DOWN
CONGRESS QUESTIONS CDS APPOINTMENT
YES TO A SEQUEL OF CHANDRAMUKHI?
CRICKETERS & CELEBS MISS MS DHONI
UNICEF'S EFFORTS IN WEST BENGAL