Ravi Shastri Shares Throwback Picture Of His Match-winning Century At Wankhede Stadium

Ravi Shastri posted a throwback picture of him where he had scored his first Test century on home soil in 1984. Shastri had represented India at the highest level from 1981 to 1992 where he was a part of India's maiden World Cup triumph in 1983 and the Player of the Tournament of the 1985 World Championship of Cricket in 1985. Post his retirement, the former all-rounder worked as a commentator/analyst and is currently serving his second term as the head coach of the Indian team.

'Super Feeling': Ravi Shastri

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Ravi Shastri posted a couple of batting stills of the Test match against England in 1984 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. He went on to mention that it was a super feeling to have scored his maiden Test century on home turf and that too in front of the home crowd with his parents watching. He further added that his innings of 142 turned out to be a match-winning one.

First 💯on home turf and that too Wankhede🏟️ in 1984. Super feeling to do it in front of your home crowd with my parents watching. Turned out to be match-winning. 142 vs England #Memories #Mumbai #Cricket 🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/BFTplNDXHw — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 10, 2020

India's famous win at the Wankhede

Ravi Shastri played a knock of 142 runs from 323 balls, studded with 17 fours and one six. The visitors won the toss and elected to bat first. Laxman Sivaramakrishnan scalped six wickets for India as the side bundled out England for just 195 in the first innings. India then went on to register 465/8 in their first innings, taking a lead of 270 over England.

In the second innings, Mike Gatting played a knock of 136 runs, but England was bowled out for 217, setting a target of 48 runs in front of India. Sivaramakrishnan was the star again for India as he took six wickets in the second innings as well. India then went on to chase the target to register a win by eight wickets.