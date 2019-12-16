Ravi Shastri Reveals His BIGGEST Obsession As Coach Of The Indian Team

India head coach Ravi Shastri is renowned to make bold claims and statements regarding his opinions about the game of cricket or his ambitions in the game. In a recent interview, he went a step further by claiming that winning a world title has become a big obsession for him personally and he wants to chase it with the current Indian team. Shastri told a leading Indian daily in a recent interview that he had always been a winner as he was a part of a World Cup team that won in 1983. He also added that he had been part of a World Championship team that won in 1985 and went on to say that he is the coach of the Indian team, which has been the World No.1 in Tests since the last 3 years.

Winning an ICC title is a 'bloody' obsession: Ravi Shastri

Shastri admitted that an absence of an ICC trophy during his coaching tenure is hurtful, more so considering that he loves to win, making the mission a 'bloody' obsession. He made it clear to other teams that he is chasing world glory with Virat Kohli and co. The Indian coach added that he has no doubts about India ending up ranked amongst the greatest teams ever to have played the game by the time his coaching stint is up.

India had last won an ICC trophy in 2013 when they won the Champions Trophy under MS Dhoni’s leadership in England. Post that win, Shastri has had two stints as the head coach of the Indian cricket team. The first was during 2014-2016 and then he took over again after the 2017 Champions Trophy after India was beaten by Pakistan in the final. India’s focus now will most certainly on the T20 format for the next two years. Ahead of those two World Cups, Shastri predicted that within the next 12 months, India would take their place in the top two if not the No.1 position in the T20I format, making India the premier cricketing nation in all the three formats.

