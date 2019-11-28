Ravi Shastri Gets Hilarious Twitter Reactions After Posting Pictures With Anil Kumble

Indian cricket team’s head coach Ravi Shastri posted pictures of himself on Wednesday on Twitter with India legend Anil Kumble, which made netizens poke fun at the former. Shastri caught up with Anil Kumble after India's comprehensive victory over Bangladesh in the historic Day-Night Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The coach took to Twitter to post a couple of pictures with Kumble on Wednesday. He captioned the photo "Great to catch up with one of India's greatest - @anilkumble1074".

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni Wants To Leave CSK? Former Captain Could Join Rival Team In IPL 202

Ravi Shastri posts on Twitter

Great to catch up with one of India’s greatest - @anilkumble1074 🙏 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/frO9XsuE71 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) November 27, 2019

Ravi Shastri: Fans react on the head coach's post

Uddhav Thackeray meeting Devendra Fadnavis — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 27, 2019

The question is whether the feeling was mutual. Guess not — I Love Mithunda (@ilovemithunda) November 27, 2019

Same feelings. Nothing different, no difference! pic.twitter.com/qjfzTsOBOg — Right Arm Over (@RightArmOver_) November 27, 2019

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli: Indian Captain's Autograph On Prithvi Shaw's New Bat Breaks Internet

Kumble had admitted to having an unsound partnership with India skipper Virat Kohli when he stepped down from the post of India's head coach back in 2017. Ironically, Shastri was Kumble's replacement for the top job. India have done exceedingly well under Shastri's tenure but suffered a heartbreaking loss in the semi-final of the World Cup earlier this year when they lost to New Zealand in Manchester.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni Win MSK Prasad Over With Their Respect For Him

In a recent interview, Shastri opines that the intensity shown by the team was fabulous and lauded how the team had bounced back after a few moments of disaster in Manchester. He added that it was a bitter pill to swallow and hurt one and all. Shastri went on to say that if they take the last 5-6 years into consideration, Virat Kohli's men could be considered as one of the most consistent Indian teams ever across all formats.

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya Back To Training Post-surgery, Eyes Comeback To Indian Squad