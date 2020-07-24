Ravi Shastri Reveals Favourite Moment As Broadcaster And It Is NOT Sachin Tendulkar's 200

Former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri is currently the head coach of the Indian team. Under his coaching tenure, India reached the semi-final of the 2019 Cricket World Cup and maintained their World No.1 ranking in Tests until May 2020. Besides coaching, Ravi Shastri is also widely regarded as one of the best commentators of the game as he remained a prominent figure behind the microphone, before taking up the all-important Team India coaching job.

Ravi Shastri picks his favourite moment as broadcaster, snubs Sachin Tendulkar's double ton

The former vice-captain last played for India in 1992 and started working as a TV broadcaster in 1995. Since then, he has been on the mic during several iconic moments of Indian cricket. From Sachin Tendulkar's double century in ODIs to Yuvraj Singh's six sixes during the T20 World Cup 2007, Ravi Shastri has given his voice to some defining moments of Indian cricket.

The National Broadcasting Day is celebrated in India on July 23 every year. The date was chosen because the first-ever radio broadcast in the country went on air from the Bombay Station under a private company, the Indian Broadcasting Company. On account of the National Broadcasting Day, Oaktree Sports official Twitter handle shared an excerpt from a talk show Breakfast with Champions featuring Ravi Shastri where he revealed his favourite moment as a broadcaster.

In the video, the host reminded Ravi Shastri of how he had been on commentary duties during most defining moments in Indian cricket. Ravi Shastri was on the mic when Venkatesh Prasad bowled Aamir Sohail during the 1996 Cricket World Cup, Yuvraj Singh hit six sixes, India won the T20 World Cup 2007, Sachin Tendulkar scored maiden ODI double ton and the Cricket World Cup 2011 triumph.

Ravi Shastri picked the Cricket World Cup 2011 victory as his favourite moment as a broadcaster. He said that nothing gave him more thrill than seeing MS Dhoni hit the winning six. Ravi Shastri reckoned that it was the most gripping stint for him as a broadcaster because he could see the nervous faces in the crowd as the game was in balance. He also said that as a commentator, when you realize that the game is in balance, you also know it can go either way. Ravi Shastri pointed out that as a broadcaster, you go down to the pulse of the people and then as things start moving, you rise to the occasion. That is what made him say the famous words 'Dhoni finishes off in style, a magnificent strike into the crowd, India lift the World Cup after 28 years, the party has started in the dressing room and it is an Indian captain who has been magnificient on the night of the final'.

IMAGE COURTESY: PTI

VIDEO CREDIT: ICC