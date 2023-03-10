Ravi Shastri Roasts Kartik For On-air Comment On Sehwag; 'Really? No I Don't Think So'

The Day 2 of the fourth Test between India and Australia till now has been a batsman-dominated Test match as it has been difficult for the bowlers to find wickets till the end of the day. The day saw centuries from Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green and also a six-wicket haul from Ravichandran Ashwin.

In a series wherein wickets have fallen in bunches, the fourth Test is being played on a totally different surface where we are seeing the batsmen till now dominating the game. Australia finished their innings at a massive first-innings score of 480, Team India as well ended Day 2 at a score of 36/2.

Australia batted throughout Day 2 and gave a last few minutes to Team India for batting. While the Indian openers were batting at the end of the day, commentator Murali Kartik brought in an interesting point regarding the Team India situation and added former opener Virender Sehwag to the conversation. However, he received an unexpected reply from fellow commentator Ravi Shastri who was really shocked by Kartik's comment.

Shastri said: 'Really?, No I don't think so'

The conversation started with Murali Kartik saying, “Imagine a Sehwag in this situation. Even if two overs are left he would have run down the track and gone after the bowler."

Ravi Shastri was surprised by Kartik's statement and said, “Really? No, I don't think so, I think no one would have got any prizes for guessing.”

If we come back to the match, it is the visitors who are looking in the driver's seat at the end of Day 2. The Australia batsmen dominated the Day 1 and 2 of the second Test match and ended up their first innings by registering a massive 480 run total on the board.

The Indian bowlers looked in trouble and were not able to find wickets from the pitch. Australia didn't lose any wickets in the first session of the match which kept the Indian team totally under pressure.

R Ashwin ensured that Australia got bundled out on Day 2 itself and grabbed a six-wicket haul. The Indian openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma also gave Team India a steady start and ended Day 2 at 36/0. Team India now will be looking to achieve Australia's first-innings score and take a healthy first-innings lead.