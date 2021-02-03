Ravi Shastri Schools Foreign Meddlers; Highlights 'internal Matter' Amid Rihanna/Greta Row

Team India's head coach Ravi Shastri has said that no outside interference is needed with regards to the ongoing farmers' protests and that the matter can be solved internally. It so happened that several international personalities, including singers Jay Sean, Dr. Zeus have joined pop star Rihanna in supporting Indian farmers who have been protesting for over two months against the three contentious agri laws, though their stances ranged from incorrect to hyperbolic.

Meanwhile, Rihanna on Tuesday had shared a news story on the current state of farmers' protest and asked why is no one talking about the issue.

'This is an internal matter': Ravi Shastri

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Shastri wrote that agriculture is a very important part of the machinery of the Indian economic system and that the farmers are the backbone of any country’s ecosystem. Furthermore, the former Indian all-rounder added that this is an internal matter which he is sure will be resolved through dialogue.

Agriculture is a very important part of the machinery of the Indian economic system. Farmers are the backbone of any country’s ecosystem. This is an internal matter which I’m sure will be resolved through dialogue. Jai Hind! #IndiaStandsTogether #IndiaAgainstPropoganda 🇮🇳 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) February 3, 2021

MEA cautions foreign celebrities

In a strongly-worded statement, the MEA made it clear that the farm reforms were enacted by the Parliament after a full debate and discussion. Maintaining that only a very small section of farmers have reservations about these laws, it mentioned that the Centre has not only conducted 11 rounds of talks with farm unions but also offered to keep the implementation of the laws on hold. The MEA lamented that "vested groups" were trying to derail the protests despite this scenario.

To buttress its point, it highlighted the violence that took place in the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally. Moreover, the Ministry linked the desecration of Mahatma Gandhi statues in different parts of the world to the instigation by fringe elements seeking to mobilize international support against India. Thereafter, it called upon the foreign entities and individuals to ascertain the facts before "rushing to comment" on such matters.

The impasse over farm laws continues

At present, the talks between the Union government and the farmers' unions have come to a standstill. This development comes after the associations refused to agree to the Centre's proposal for suspending the implementation of the aforesaid legislation for one and a half years. While the last round of talks lasted for nearly 5 hours, the farmers claimed that the two sides sat face-to-face for less than 30 minutes. Maintaining that there was no problem in the three agrarian laws, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar categorically said that the Union government is ready for another meeting only if the farmers want to discuss this proposal.

This comes even as the Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of the farm laws and formed a committee to resolve the standoff between the protesting farmers and the Centre. The situation further exacerbated on January 26 after the farmers' tractor rally turned violent resulting in 510 Delhi police personnel getting injured and extensive damage to public property. Until now, the police has registered 44 FIRs in connection with the violence.

