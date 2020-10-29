Ravi Shastri Shifts From Mumbai To Alibaug Permanently During Lockdown With 'pride'

Indian head coach Ravi Shastri has been on a break ever since the India lockdown, which was induced due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Indian team haven't had any international assignment in the last eight months, which has enabled Shastri to spend some quality time with his family. The former Indian all-rounder, who is staying at his Alibaug beach-house since March, can't stop praising his decision of shifting base to the coastal town.

Ravi Shastri opens up on time spent during lockdown and moving permanently to Alibaug

While speaking to Times Now, Shastri opened up on time spent during the India lockdown and the reason behind moving to Alibaug. The Indian veteran said that his hectic playing days of non-stop travelling, playing all around the world and living a hectic life in either hotels or an apartment in Mumbai used to make him crave for space and peace of mind, which is why he shifted to Alibaug. Speaking about Alibaug, Shastri opined that for him, it was love at first sight. He also revealed that his wife and he built a beautiful home in the town in 1991.

Shastri further said that during the lockdown in March, he along with his family moved permanently to Alibaug as they realised that it was imperative for each of them to have space. Shastri stated that ever since they decided to move to Alibaug before the lockdown, they continue to love every minute of our time spent here.

Shastri also spoke about how he spends his day in Alibaug. The 58-year old revealed that his daily routine has been waking up early, boosting his immunity with yoga exercises followed by swimming and having fun in the pool with his daughter and then a short nap in the afternoon. He also said that in the evenings, he loves a good long walk on the beach with his fabulous dogs followed by swimming, music, enjoying watching the Dream11 IPL and then going early to bed.

Shastri reckoned that rather than the hustle and bustle of the city life, most of his close friends too, have now completely set up their operations and base in Alibaug. He stated that each of them now loves and prefers to live and work from Alibaug itself. The Indian coach affirmed that owning a home in Alibaug has an extra special feeling, which makes leaving it very difficult and returning, a wonderful feeling. He opined that today, people are realising that pleasure, space and peace of mind which makes life truly worth living.

Meanwhile, Shastri will now be travelling to Australia for India's tour where the two sides will compete in three-match T20I series, three-match ODI series and a four-match Test series starting from November 27. The India squad for Australia tour was announced recently and players who are busy with the Dream11 IPL 2020 will directly fly to Australia from the UAE. Shastri has a huge task ahead of him as the upcoming tour is one of the most anticipated tours. His coaching future will depend massively on the results of the series.

Ravi Shastri net worth

Ravi Shastri has donned many hats in the game of cricket. According to Celeb Worth, the Shastri net worth stands at an estimated $8 million (₹57.24 crore). He is the highest-paid coach in the world and bags a huge amount from the BCCI. His revised annual package from 2019 is reported to be somewhere between ₹9.5 crore to ₹10 crore as per a leading national daily.

He is also believed to have earned a decent amount as a commentator and also as the director of the national team. Shastri also serves as a Strategic Advisor to the board of a mining company called India Resources Limited. It is a foreign company that operates an underground mine in India.

A few months ago, he also invested a whopping ₹58.8 lakh in GreyCells Education Private Limited, an Indian educational institute which also has a branch in the Middle East, according to an Indian online business news website. Recently, Shastri started his own venture '23 Yards', which includes men's grooming products and hand sanitizers amongst other products.

Disclaimer: The above Ravi Shastri net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

