IND Vs AUS: Rohit Sharma's Leadership Under The Scanner In 4th Test From Former Cricketers

Australia notched up 255/4 on the opening day of the India vs Australia 4th Test match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. As the play resumed on Day 2, Australia took their total across 400 runs in the post-lunch session, riding high on Cameron Green and Usman Khawaja’s heroic knock. This was the first time that the Indian bowling lineup looked ordinary against the Aussie batsmen while attracting criticism for captain Rohit Sharma.

While commentating on the live broadcast of the game on Star Sports, former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri shed his light on Rohit’s captaincy. “It's a big learning curve for Rohit Sharma. Tests were getting over in quick time, the game was moving very fast. But this one, it's a good pitch. The wickets are not coming as quickly as it used to be,” Shastri said.

"One thing captaining overseas, and one thing captaining in India"

That's when you got to get that thinking cap on, marshalling your resources. One thing captaining overseas, and one thing captaining in India on good tracks," Shastri said on-air for Star Sports. He has got all the good skills, but this is the exposure he needs. It's when one partnership comes up, you will be tested," Shastri added.

Shastri made the comments after India failed to remove the overnight batsmen as Green went on hit a century, while Khawaja crossed the 150-run mark. The first three Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy were played on rank turners, Australia made the most of the batting-friendly conditions in Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, the morning session on Day 2 of the series finale was the wicketless session of the series.

Former Indian cricketer Murali Karthik and Aussie pacer Mitchel Johnson also rallied in their thoughts, and questioned Rohit’s leadership while taking the 2nd new ball on Day 1. "India's start with the new ball was not as consistent as we have seen in the recent past. Also with the second new ball, you give your pacers a couple of overs, and then move on to your spinners. You have to trust your fast bowlers in that situation. Yes, it's been a long day, fast bowlers are at the top end of their careers at their age. But with the ball, swinging around, you have got to put your money," Johnson said on air.

R Ashwin dismissed Green in the post-lunch session on Day 2, on the individual score of 114 runs in 170 balls, reducing the Aussies to 378/5 in 130.2 overs. The off-spinner then removed Alex Carey for a duck in the same over, whereas Khawaja stood his ground at the other end. Both teams came into the match with India leading the series by 2-1, as India aim to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship final.