‘It’ll Be Travesty If He Gets Dropped…': Aakash Chopra Has One Advise For Rohit Sharma

India wicket keeper-batter KS Bharat made his debut in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. While he has not been able to perform well with the bat but has produced some good dismissals behind the wickets. KS Bharat came following the accident of Rishabh Pant who has been Team India's full time wicketkeeper in Tests from a long time.

Aakash said: 'It will be a travesty..'

Former India opener Aakash Chopra feels that it will be 'travesty' to drop KS Bharat in the fourth Test as the top order,too, has not been scoring runs. Aakash Chopra said in a tweet, ""KS Bharat has been nothing less than outstanding behind the stumps. Scored valuable runs in the second innings of the Delhi Test too. It will be a travesty if he gets benched for not contributing more with the bat…in a team where the main batters are underperforming…"

In terms of Bharat's batting, skipper Rohit Sharma mirrored head coach Rahul Dravid's views about taking the challenge of batting on these tracks into account.

Rohit said, "He (Bharat) has spent a lot of time in domestic cricket, India A,... So, it will be slightly unfair to judge him on these kinds of wickets. Especially if someone is making their debut, you have got to give him enough room or innings for him to set himself up for a big score."

Rohit also opened up on his conversation with KS Bharat, "That is important, it's something I spoke to him before the start of the series as well. 'Do not worry about what kind of pitches we will play, you will get enough time to prove yourself because these pitches are not easy'. If you want to play on pitches like that, you have got to be ready for guys failing in some of the innings as well."

"You have got to back those guys, that's what we are doing with KS. KS, like I said, he's going lots of runs (in domestic cricket). Lots of experience in domestic cricket, good keeper, spoke to Ishan also. When he gets his chance, he will get a number of games. We will not drop him after playing just two. It will be unfair", Rohit said about Ishan Kishan's inclusion in the team.