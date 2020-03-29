The Debate
Ravi Shastri Urges Everyone To Stay Indoors Amid Nationwide Lockdown; See Post Here

Cricket News

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri took to social media and urged one and all to stay indoors amid the nationwide 21-day lockdown.

Ravi

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri came forward and urged everyone to stay safe and also stay indoors in order to prevent the spread of the deadly COVID-19. Many of the sporting events have either been postponed or cancelled due to Coronavirus outbreak.

READ: Ajinkya Rahane donates Rs 10 lakh to help people fight deadly COVID-19

'Stay indoors people': Ravi Shastri

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Shastri urged everyone to stay indoors as this is a crucial phase. Meanwhile, the cricketer-turned-commentator-cum-coach also used one of his famous commentary word 'tracer bullet' to describe the speed at which the COVID-19 is flying around the world.

The former all-rounder then requested the people to stay indoors. At the same time, he had also posted an image that had the Do's and Dont's to prevent the virus.

India's three-match bilateral ODI series against South Africa has been postponed and rescheduled at a later date. It also remains to be seen whether India's T20I, as well as Test series against Australia as well as the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup, will be affected or not due to the global pandemic.

READ: COVID-19: If Australian travel ban stays for 6 months, India's tour could be affected

The status of IPL 2020

The  13th edition of the IPL that was supposed to get underway from March 29 has been postponed to April 15. The  Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly had earlier this month said that the IPL will take place but there is also a possibility of it being a truncated one. Ganguly also said that a weekly reassessment will be done on the same.

READ: COVID-19 Sanjay Manjrekar gets trolled for reminding everyone that it is a Sunday

