COVID-19 Sanjay Manjrekar Gets Trolled For Reminding Everyone That It Is A Sunday

Cricket News

Cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst Sanjay Majrekar was brutally trolled on social media for reminding everyone that it is a Sunday

Written By Karthik Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
COVID-19

Sanjay Manjrekar had lately reminded everyone that it is a Sunday by taking to the micro-blogging site. With people strictly following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 21-day nationwide lockdown which was imposed from the midnight of Wednesday, March 25 in order to prevent the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19, the streets are giving a deserted look and that is what might have prompted Manjrekar to remind everyone that it is a weekend.

'Just Saying': Sanjay Manjrekar

However, his tweet did not go down well with many of the netizens and some of them even came forward and trolled him brutally. Here are some of the reactions.

Earlier, the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst had posted a video of him cutting vegetables where he also shared some knowledge about the right technique to chop vegetables.

The status of IPL 2020

The  13th edition of the IPL that was supposed to get underway from March 29 has been postponed to April 15. The  Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly had earlier this month said that the IPL will take place but there is also a possibility of it being a truncated one. Ganguly also said that a weekly reassessment will be done on the same.

