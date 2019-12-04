Ravichandran Ashwin Baffled By Nithyananda's 'Kailaasa' Island Nation; Jokes About Visas

Soon after Republic TV's sensational newsbreak on absconding rape-accused Nithyananda establishing his own island nation, Kailaasa, near Trinidad and Tobago and claiming sovereignty, Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin had an amusing response.

The Indian off-spinner took to Twitter to express his amazement about the newly-formed nation. In his tweet, Ashwin sarcastically asked about the procedure to get a visa and whether it was availed on arrival. This comes even as the 'country' claims to have a working government, with pictures of 'passports' already available, while the legal team of Kailaasa has been working on petitioning the UN to recognize it as a nation.

Ravi Ashwin's Tweet

What is the procedure to get visa?? Or is it on arrival? 🤷🏼‍♂️ #Kailaasa — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) December 4, 2019

Me approving my woan visa in my woan country is Me not immigration, it is I-me-gration. — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) December 4, 2019

Rofl — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) December 4, 2019

About Kailaasa nation

The website says Kailaasa is a nation without borders created by dispossessed Hindus from around the world who lost the right to practice Hinduism authentically in their own countries. There are 10 departments in the government of Kailaasa including one ‘responsible for the Office’ of 'His Divine Holiness Bhagwan Sri Nithyananda Paramashivam', the government's international relations, and the Office of Digital Engagement & Social Media. Other departments include home affairs, defence, commerce, and education.

Kailaasa - Nithyananda's nation

The website of this purported nation explains, ‘Kailaasa is an apolitical Nation whose vision is enlightened living on all humanity. Towards this goal, it is dedicated to the preservation, restoration and revival of an enlightened culture and civilization based on authentic Hinduism that was once practiced freely in over 56 nations across the continent from Afghanistan, India, Nepal, Burma, Sri Lanka, all the way to Singapore, Malaysia, Cambodia and Indonesia, but is now facing extinction due to persecution over a millennium’.

