DPS Forged Documents; Nithyananda's Ahmedabad Ashram Closes Down

In a new blow for self-styled godman Nithyananda, the Ahmedabad Ashram will now have to close down since the CBSE affiliation of the DPS east school has been withdrawn from by education board.

In the CBSE order accessed by Republic TV exclusively, it is clearly stated that the school had been flouting several rules and therefore, the affiliation has now been canceled. Particularly, the No Objection Certificate (NOC) that needed to have been given to the school from the authorities was not with the school for leasing out the piece of land to Nithyananda’s Ashram. Moreover, it states clearly that the NOC that was indeed shown by the school never existed. It is stated in the order that, ‘It was further reported that the said No Objection Certificate (NOC) dated 27-07-2010 was never issued by the Education Department of State Government’.

DPS Forged documents

There is a parallel investigation also being carried out by Gujarat Police on the documents that were indeed provided by the DPS East School authorities were forged documents. That the serial numbers on the documents that were presented to the Department of Education does not exist in the records of the authority's files.

Moreover, it has come to light that the DPS School not only submitted wrongful and forged documents but also tried to lie in the reply that they had submitted to the show cause notice given to the school dated 29.11.2019. In the reply to the show cause notice given to them by authorities, they had claimed that there was no NOC document with the school. However, authorities have stated that the NOC 27.07.2010 was duly attested by the then Principal Mrs. Anita Dua. The order clearly mentions that the NOC was forged and that is why the school is not eligible to continue the Provisional/ General Affiliation of the Board. When contacted to DPS officials, their reaction was to duck the questions and had no defence. “This is a few hours fresh matter, please give us time to make a statement to the media. We have not decided about this. The CSR agreement made with the Nithyananda Ashram had been terminated 10 days back. We are not concerned about the Ashram,” said Unmesh Dixit, spokesperson, DPS.

Ashram closes down

Apart from the school, now the Ashram is also in jeopardy since the school being closed down will inherently mean that the Nithyananda Ashram located inside of the DPS East premises will be shut down, too. There were at least 30 students in the Ahmedabad Ashram that still stay there and all will now be shifted to Bangalore Ashram of Nithyananda. When Republic TV’s correspondent went to the site, one of the volunteers of the ashram shared that, “all the parents had been contacted and all of the children had taken admission in Bangalore itself. They will all be shifted back to Bangalore.”

