Ravichandran Ashwin Cleaned Up By An Absolute Ripper From Tim Southee For A Golden Duck

Ravichandran Ashwin, who was returning to the national team after that famous Day-Night Test match at the Eden Gardens in November, could not impress with the bat just when India needed someone to support Ajinkya Rahane who had held one end firmly. Nonetheless, Ashwin was done by a peach of a delivery bowled by veteran Kiwi pacer Tim Southee on Day 2 of the first Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

Ashwin bamboozled by a peach of a delivery

This had happened in the 59th over of India's first innings and that too on the very next ball after the top-ranked Test side had lost the important wicket of Rishabh Pant due to a terrible mix-up with Ajinkya Rahane. This meant that R Ashwin needed to take the strike. On the very first delivery that he had faced, Southee had bowled a fuller length delivery that angled across and came in sharply as Ashwin played down the wrong line while the ball went on to disturb the timber. The veteran offie walked back for a golden duck as the hosts got two wickets in two balls. The video was also posted on social media. Take a look.

India bundled out for 165

Rishabh Pant's unfortunate dismissal opened up the floodgates for New Zealand as it was just a matter of time before the bundled out the Indian team which also included the prized wicket of Ajinkya Rahane for 46 as the visitors were all out for 165. Veteran Tim Southee and debutant Kyle Jamieson shared four scalps each.

In reply, New Zealand lost the wickets of openers Tom Latham and Tom Blundell early but skipper Kane Williamson and veteran batsman Ross Taylor's 93-run third-wicket stand helped the Kiwis surpass India's lead. Williamson top-scored with 89 while Taylor scored 44. The Black Caps finished Day 2 on 216/5 with a 51-run lead.

Image credits: @ICC/ Twitter