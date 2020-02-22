PSL 2020 Courts Controversy After Karachi Kings Manager Found Talking On Phone In Dugout

The Pakistan Super League (PSL 2020) got underway on Thursday. Controversies are nothing new to the PSL 2020 as the T20 league has been marred by several controversies in the past. Prior to the start of the PSL 2020, a meeting was held with the captains and coaches of all the franchises present including match referee Roshan Mahanama to discuss on ball-tampering and match-fixing issues. The match referee said that these things are strictly prohibited by the ICC.

However, during the 2nd match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL 2020, one thing that caught the attention of the fans was a Karachi Kings player using a mobile phone during the match in the dugout. The sight of a player using a mobile phone during an ongoing match is enough to cause controversy. The incident will certainly be scrutinized if it comes under the radar of match officials.

According to the ICC’s rule, mobile phones are prohibited from dressing rooms and players along with members of team management are allowed to use only walkie-talkies. Players are often seen using walkie-talkies in a T20 match in order to communicate from the dugout to dressing room.

PSL 2020: Karachi Kings member spotted using a mobile phone during match

Since when are mobile phones and mobile phone conversations allowed in a team dugout during a live T20 (or any) match? pic.twitter.com/O93wtx2SwE — Peter Della Penna (@PeterDellaPenna) February 21, 2020

Post the match, Karachi Kings media manager Faisal Mirza said that Tariq Wasi was the one using the mobile phone, who was the team's manager. However, according to the team sheet issued at the toss, Navaid Rasheed was named as the side's manager. The entire incident was telecasted live on Friday and fans around the world witnessed this incident unfold in the PSL 2020. It will be interesting to see how the ICC responds to this incident.

Meanwhile, Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by 10 runs to register their first win of the tournament. Babar Azam shined with a well-made 78 off 56 balls and was equally supported by skipper Imad Wasim who made a quickfire 50 off 30 balls.

KAR vs QUE live streaming and Karachi vs Quetta live score

The KAR vs QUE live streaming on Sunday, February 23 can be viewed at 2.30 PM on DSport's official website and app in the Indian subcontinent. All Karachi vs Quetta live score and updates can also be viewed on the Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan Super League's official websites and social media pages.

Karachi pitch report for Karachi vs Quetta game

The Karachi pitch report for the Karachi Kings game is that the side batting first is expected to have it much easier, especially during an afternoon game.

IMAGE COURTESY: PETER DELLA PENNA TWITTER