Ravichandran Ashwin Hails Virat Kohli For His 'extraterrestrial' Show With The Bat

India beat West Indies by six wickets in the first of the three-match T20I series to take a 1-0 lead at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday. Skipper Virat Kohli proved why he is the 'Chasemaster' as he played a match-winning knock which also earned him the Man of the Match award. Meanwhile, one of Kohli's team-mate and an old friend has also hailed the Indian skipper for his splendid knock.

Ravichandran Ashwin lauds Virat Kohli

Ravichandran Ashwin has been Virat Kohli's premier bowler when it comes to bowling in home conditions and the Indian skipper has also applauded Ashwin on numerous occasions after his match-winning performances. So after Kohli had stolen the show with the bat against the West Indies, it was the veteran spinner's turn to return the favour and he did it in style. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Ashwin wrote that the kind of show that Virat Kohli had put on last night was 'extraterrestrial'.

Virat Kohli steals the show

Chasing a huge target of 208, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul then added 100 runs for the second wicket after vice-captain and T20 specialist Rohit Sharma had departed early. Kohli anchored the Indian run chase when wickets fell at the other end. In the end, he took the Men In Blue past the finish line registering a six-wicket win. Virat remained unbeaten on a 50-ball 94 at a strike rate of 188 which included six boundaries and the same number of maximums. Not only was he adjudged Man of the Match for his splendid performance with the bat but he had also registered his highest individual score in the shortest format by the virtue of his knock. Prior to this innings, the batting superstar's previous best score was an unbeaten 90 against Australia in 2016.

