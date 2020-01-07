Ravichandran Ashwin: 'It's Heartwrenching To See The Australian Bushfire'

Amid the ongoing tragic bushfire in Australia, Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, took to Twitter on Tuesday to call upon individuals to work on the climate reversal. Ashwin labelled the incident as 'heartwrenching' and said that we are making this planet uninhabitable not only for the human race but for several other species who have done no wrong.

'We are making this planet unhabitable'

It’s heart wrenching to see the #AustralianBushfire , for gods sake can we all work on the climate reversal. We are making this planet uninhabitable not only for the human race, but for several other species who have done no wrong. — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) January 7, 2020

The off-spinner in another tweet shared a heartwarming video in which a firefighter is seen offering water to a Koala. Ashwin wrote, "This firefighter to Koala: We are responsible for your plight, we are sorry." Ashwin also reflected upon the vehicle emissions around the country and called it terrible.

This firefighter to the Koala:

“we are responsible for your plight, we are sorry”🙏 https://t.co/GqLriLMK9E — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) January 7, 2020

Defence Force To Dig Mass Graves For Animals Killed

With Australia still being plagued by raging wildfires, the country's defence forces have been asked to dig mass graves for all those animals who have been killed by the fires. The decision was taken to avoid a potential biosecurity hazard. According to reports, the wildfires have claimed the lives of half a billion animals with shocking pictures showing the grim reality in Australia.

Australia's agricultural minister Bridget McKenzie said that the majority of the animals who died, add up to the livestock of the country. McKenzie also said that the carcasses of the dead animals could result in a biosecurity risk and that is why the Australian defence force has been tasked with digging mass graves to bury a large number of animals who have died. While talking to an international media outlet, McKenzie said that it is about to get to active burning grounds and dispose of the animal carcasses in the correct way.

