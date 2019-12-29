"He Hasn't Changed One Bit Except The New Teeth," Skipper Tim Paine On Siddle's Retirement

Veteran Australian pacer Peter Siddle called it quits from all formats of the game on Sunday even as Australia beat New Zealand in the Boxing Day Test and achieved an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the series. Skipper Tim Paine on Sunday paid tribute to Siddle after Australia's victory as he remembered his young days when he played along with Siddle in underage tournaments. Peter Siddle will continue to play domestic cricket and the Big Bash League but has called it quits a day after 11 years of international cricket.

'He is an experienced man'

While speaking to the media after the match, Paine said, "We were keen on having him around. He brings a lot of experience to our young group. He is one of the best team men we have ever had and he is an outstanding bowler. I think he has had a phenomenal career. I have been really lucky in the last 18 months to have his support in the time that we went through. He has been a real-sounding board for me. He is an experienced man."

Furthermore, Paine added, "And as I said he is one of the greatest team men we have had. I came through the academy with Sidds when we were youngsters and played some underage cricket together. He hasn't changed one bit except for the new teeth that he has got and he's lost the white necklace that he used to wear. He still played the game in his last Test match as he played in his first Test match. He left everything out on the field. He should be really proud of the career he has had."

Peter Siddle announces retirement

Speaking to a broadcaster, Peter Siddle revealed that he had the Ashes in his bucket list and once that was ticked off, he had been thinking about it. Siddle said that he had been speaking about it to coach Langer and skipper Paine but found the right time to call it a day at home in Australia.

Siddle recalled how he worked hard during his young days to earn the Baggy Green cap and go on to represent Australia. Talking about the young pacers who are spearheading the bowling for Australia currently, Siddle said that he had been with them on all of their debuts and that he was confident they would steer the team successfully.

He made his debut against India in Mohali in October 2008 and picked up eight five-wicket hauls in his Test career, with a best of 6 for 54 against England in the 2010 Ashes Test in Brisbane. In the following summer, Siddle bagged 23 wickets in the series against India that Australia won 4-0. In 2013-14, Siddle picked up a total of 33 wickets across the back to back Ashes series. He finished with 17 and 16 wickets respectively in the two Ashes, which was the last time he bagged in excess of 10 wickets in a series.

