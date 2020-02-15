Going Down Memory Lane, Ravichandran Ashwin Recounts Shocking Attempt To Stop Him Playing

Ravichandran Ashwin is one of the top spinners to have represented India at the highest level. He has been an integral part of the Indian team that emerged triumphant in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 and ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 and a making it to the finals of the ICC World T20 2014. However, much before he even got a chance to don the Indian jersey, a bizarre incident had taken place in his life which according to him was a terrifying experience.

Ashwin's terrifying childhood experience

During a recent interview with a cricket news website, Ravichandran Ashwin revealed that one of his friends had the habit of taking him to play tennis ball tournaments much against the wishes of his father. He then said that his team was about to play the final on one particular day. But, little did he know about what was going to happen.

When he was about to leave to play the finals, four to five big and muscular guys had come in their Royal Enfields. Seeing them, an excited Ashwin thought that a pick-up was arranged for him. It so happened that those people had tricked the then-emerging talent to drop him for playing the match and when the offie had sat on the bike, he was already sandwiched between two men so that he has no way out.

Ashwin was then taken to a posh tea stall after which he was offered snacks by those men and everything seemed alright till that point. But, when it was around 3:30-4:00 PM, he told them that he needs to go for the match that is when he had a terrifying experience. Those people had told the 2011 World Cup-winner that they were from the rival team and they did not want him to play that match. They then threatened the budding cricketer by saying they would ensure that he would be deprived of his fingers if he dares to go and play. The Tamil Nadu all-rounder was 14-15 when this incident had happened.

(Image Courtesy: AP)