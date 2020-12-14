Ravindra Jadeja Gears Up For First Test Against Australia By Sweating It Out In The Gym

It seems that Ravindra Jadeja is set to come out all guns blazing in the upcoming four-match Test series against Australia that gets underway at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. Jaddu had sustained a concussion after being hit on the head by an awkward bouncer from Mitchell Starc during the final over of the Indian innings in the first T20I due to which he was ruled out of the remainder of the series.

'Recovery going well': Ravindra Jadeja

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the stylish all-rounder had posted a video of him sweating it out in the gym. However, the key area of focus is the lower body and Jadeja is leaving no stone unturned as he looks to make his presence felt on the cricket field with some livewire performances with regards to taking blinders and effecting breath-taking run-outs. The Saurashtra all-rounder went on to caption the video as 'Recovery going well'

India's first-ever D/N Test match away from home

Team India will be making their first-ever appearance in a Day-Night Test match away from home come December 17. They had won their maiden pink-ball Test against Bangladesh at the iconic Eden Gardens in November 2019. However, the odds are completely against them and the Virat Kohli-led side have their task cut out as they look to snap Australia's unbeaten streak in pink-ball Tests.

Aaron Finch's Melbourne Renegades' All 10 Wickets After Being Bowled Out For 60: WATCH

The Aussies are yet to taste defeat in Day-Night Tests as they have won all five of their encounters that they have featured in since November 2015. What really stands out here is that all their wins have come on home soil and therefore, Tim Paine & Co. gain the upper hand heading into the Adelaide Test.

Meanwhile, regular skipper Virat Kohli will be heading back to India after the conclusion of the first Test to be with his better half Anushka Sharma as the couple expects their first child in January. He has been granted paternity leave by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

READ: Nathan Lyon Reveals Mitchell Starc's 'strategy' To Help Him Pick Up Wickets Against India

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.