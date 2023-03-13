Ravindra Jadeja Gives Epic Reply To Question On R Ashwin Being 'a Scientist Or A Bowler'

Rohit Sharma-led team India won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia by a margin of 2-1 for the fourth successive time. The final and the fourth Test match played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ended in a draw after both teams pushed hard for a result. The match ended before the scheduled time as both the team's captains shook hands as there was no other possible result seen other than a draw.

Indian spin duo Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin had a brilliant series with the ball and the duo managed to pick up 47 wickets in the series. Ashwin and Jadeja troubled the Aussie batters to no end and at times the visitors had no answers to their spin wizardry.

The spin duo also shared the Man of the Series award as they were equally lethal for the Australian batsmen in the series. While having a chat during the post match presentation Ravindra Jadeja gave an epic reply when asked about R Ashwin.

Jadeja said: 'He is more of everything...'

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle while interviewing the spinner duo asked Ravindra Jadeja, "Is Ashwin more of a scientist or more of a bowler?". Jadeja gave an epic reply to the question, answering, "He is more of everything..., he has a very very good cricketing brain and he keeps on talking about cricket. Even in the dressing room, he knows every team in the world and in which tournament they are playing due to which I believe he has a pretty good cricketing brain."

If we talk about the series, it was totally dominated by the spinners as they dictated the run of play in the first three Test matches. The Indian spinners set the tone for Team India to win the Nagpur and the Delhi Test whereas it was the Aussie spinners who helped their team register a thumping victory in Indore.

Coming back to the Ahmedabad Test, the turf prepared assisted the batsmen to get themselves in and score big and for the first time in this series, a Test match was played for all the five days.

Other than this Team India have also qualified for the World Test Championship final and will face Australia at the Kennington Oval ground in London from June 7, 2023. This will be India's second successive WTC final whereas the Aussies are making their first appearance in the most anticipated final.