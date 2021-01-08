Ravindra Jadeja Hailed For 4 Wickets, Steve Smith's Run Out To Keep India Alive: WATCH

Former Australian captain Steve Smith's magnificent century (131) ensured that the hosts posted a competitive total of 337 in their first innings at the SCG. With the overnight score of 166/2, Australia started positively on Day 2 with Smith and Marnus Labuschagne going strong. However, once Labuschagne was dismissed for 91, wickets kept tumbling from one end while Smith held the other end and notched a ton.

Ravindra Jadeja's incredible performance get the Twitterati buzzing

Australia could have scored a lot more runs if it wasn't for Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's outstanding spell with the ball and his sharp fielding. The southpaw was the pick of the bowlers as he grabbed four crucial wickets (Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon) to keep the hosts in control. Moreover, he also contributed with his fielding by catching top-scorer and centurion Smith short of his crease courtesy of a bullet throw.

Smith's awesome innings ends after an incredible throw from Jadeja! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/XtIHFCaBUH — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 8, 2021

Jadeja's sensational performance got the Twitterati buzzing as they lauded him for his incredible bowling and brillaint fielding. Several reactions poured in as fans called out commentator Sanjay Manjrekar who has always been critical of the Indian all-rounder. Here's a look at a few reactions.

You cannot keep Sir jadeja out of the game....

I repeat, you cannot🔥✌️

Whether its bowling, batting or fielding, he's an absolute rockstar🔥🤩🙌#jadeja #AUSvINDtest — Abhishek Chaudhary✌️ (@Abhi_11__) January 8, 2021

Technically a 5 wicket haul for SIR Jadeja.😎🔥 #Jadeja pic.twitter.com/eOeSO0zWs6 — Chiyaan Mathan ☺CVF (@Mathanotnm) January 8, 2021

Cheete ki chaal, baaz ki nazar aur @imjadeja ke throw par sandeh nahi karte 😉 #AUSvIND #Jadeja pic.twitter.com/OvFHe5PLbL — ME HOON GROOT (PRO CP PLAYER) (@babygroot055) January 8, 2021

In recent years whenever team india is in trouble sir jadeja become hanumanji for Them.

A true contributer.#jaddu #jadeja — Timeinfinity00 (@Timeinfinity001) January 8, 2021

On observation, Jadeja had become a near perfect all rounder starting from 2018. Apparently, KulCha combo and indecisiveness in leadership had kept him out of the playing XI. Now, he is showing what really he is made up of. #INDvsAUS #bcci #jadeja #mettle #BleedBlue — anonymousash (@sabslicker05) January 8, 2021

India vs Australia live score update

After restricting Australia to 337, India got off to a good start, having scored 21/0 in the first five overs. The visitors have a new opening pair in the form of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill who have looked positive facing the new ball. India will hope that the duo carries on and lays a solid foundation for the middle order to come and score big. Gill is batting on 13 while Rohit is unbeaten on 7.

Ravindra Jadeja career stats

Jadeja has been India's premier all-rounder across all three formats for almost a decade. The Jadeja career stats are extremely impressive in Test match cricket. The Saurashtra lad has scored 1926 runs in 50 Tests at a decent average of 35.66 with one century and 15 fifties. Moreover, it's his bowling that has been extremely impactful in red-ball cricket. Jadeja has grabbed 216 wickets in 50 Tests at an impressive average of 24.48. He has nine fifers and one ten-wicket haul to his name. The Jadeja ICC ranking in Tests for bowlers is 14 while in all-rounders rankings he has occupied the third place.

