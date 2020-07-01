Ravindra Jadeja Honoured As India's 'Most Valuable Player Of The 21st Century' By Wisden

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been named as India’s ‘Most Valuable Test Player’ of the 21st century by Wisden India. The southpaw has been a brilliant bowler since the start of his career. However, in the last couple of years, Ravindra Jadeja's batting has improved drastically. In fact, skipper Virat Kohli has time and again promoted him up the order to increase the scoring rate.

CSK's Ravindra Jadeja named India’s ‘Most Valuable Test Player’ of the 21st century by Wisden

Wisden India used CricViz, a detailed analysis tool in cricket to analyse Ravindra Jadeja’s performance. They formed an ‘MVP Rating’ and ranked a player’s impact on a game using a statistical model. In fact, the CSK star is the second most valuable player of the 21st century in the world with an MVP of 97.3, behind Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan.

While speaking to Wisden, Cricviz’s Freddie Wilde said that it might come as a surprise to see Ravindra Jadeja feature as India’s No.1 because he’s not even always an automatic pick in their Test team. Wilde added, however, when Ravindra Jadeja does play he is picked as a frontline bowler and has batted as high as No.6, contributing to a very high match involvement.

Wilde reckoned that the CSK star's bowling average of 24.63 is better than Shane Warne’s and his batting average of 35.26 is better than Shane Watson’s. His batting and bowling average differential of 10.62 runs is the second-best of any player this century to have scored more than 1,000 runs and taken 150 wickets. Wilde also said that Ravindra Jadeja is an all-rounder of the highest quality.

Ravindra Jadeja stats

Ravindra Jadeja stats in Test cricket are commendable. In 49 Tests, the 31-year-old has scored 1,869 runs at a decent average of 35.26 with one century and 14 half-centuries. His only ton in Tests came against the West Indies back in October 2018 at the SCA Stadium in Rajkot. He has a batting strike-rate of 63.76 in Tests which isn't poor by any means.

The Ravindra Jadeja stats in bowling are extremely impressive as well. The CSK all-rounder has bagged 213 wickets with eight four-wicket hauls, nine five-wicket hauls and a 10-wicket haul. His average is an amazing 24.63 while his economy is a brilliant 2.44. Jadeja who made his Test debut back in 2012 and has been an indispensable member of the team in the longer format.

IMAGE COURTESY: ICC TWITTER