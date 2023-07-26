Ravindra Jadeja on cusp of scripting historic feat, might surpass ODI World Cup winner

India will take on West Indies in a three match ODi format starting on 27th July. Following their superior performance in the Test series Rohit Sharma and Co will set their sight on stamping their authority in the limited over format. India blanked the visitors 3-0 in the ODI series, the last time they visited the island country.

3 things you need to know

India is currently ranked third in the ICC ODI ranking

India last lifted the World Cup in 2011

Ravindra Jadeja has been an ever-present in all the three formats

Ravindra Jadeja on the brink of an unique record against West Indies

Ravindra Jadeja has been a revelation for the Indian Cricket team. The all rounder has bailed his team on many occasions and played a pivotal role in India's 1-0 triumph over West Indies in the two match Test series.

The limited over format is hovering on the horizon and the Chennai Super Kings cricketer will further be expected to replicate his role in the team. On the eve of the Men in Blue's three match ODI series, Jadeja is on the brink of breaking a massive record.

He could become the highest ever wicket taker in the India vs West Indies series. He currently shares the third position with Anil Kumble with 41 wickets in 29 ODIs.

Courtney Walsh takes the pole position with 44 wickets in 38 games followed by Kapil Dev in the second position who has 43 dismissals to his name.

Jadeja will have ample opportunities to surpass these two cricketing greats as his left arm spin is likely to offer something on these West Indian surfaces.

Ravindra Jadeja will pose a great threat to opponents in the ICC World Cup

With the World Cup in the offing Jadeja will have another chance to sharpen his skills. This could be his last dance on this stage and the 34 year old will aim to make it a memorable one.

India will want to take up the home advantage and Jadeja has always been threatening on this turning Indian pitches.