ICC Test Rankings: Marnus Labuschagne and Rohit Sharma make huge jump, but who is No. 1?

The foremost batters of England and Australia, who are also among the top run-scorers in the ongoing Ashes 2023, Marnus Labuschagne of Australia and Joe Root of England have climbed three spots apiece to take second and third place in the ICC Men's Test Player Rankings, respectively. Labuschagne now has 869 rating points after scoring 51 and 111 in the fourth Test match that was drawn in Manchester, while Root now has 852 points after scoring 84. With 883 rating points, New Zealand batsman Kane Williamson is still at the top of the leaderboard.

Who are the topmost batsmen in ICC Test rankings?

Best Player of the Game After scoring 189 runs and moving up 13 spots to position 35, Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, and Jonny Bairstow each moved up 11 spots and up three spots, respectively, to positions 11 and 19, respectively, in the rankings. These players all benefited from helping England score a massive 592 runs in their lone innings. Other notable moves include India captain Rohit Sharma moving up to ninth after scoring 80 and 57 in the second Test match against the West Indies that ended in a draw in Port of Spain, Saud Shakeel moving up 12 spots to fifteenth after Pakistan's four-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in Galle, and Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva moving up 11 spots to reach twenty-fourth.

Which bolwers fared well in the ICC rankings?

in the bowling rankings, Sri Lankan Prabath Jayasuriya's seven-wicket haul in Galle propelled him seven spots to a career-best seventh place, while Ravindra Jadeja went up to sixth. Ramesh Mendis, Jayasuriya's partner in spin, moves up one spot to 21st after taking six wickets overall. Mark Wood (up three spots to 23rd) and Chris Woakes (up five spots to 31st) are the top gainers for England, while Mohammad Siraj of India (up six spots to 33rd), Abrar Ahmed of Pakistan (up 12 spots to 45th), and Jomel Warrican of the West Indies (up six spots to 62nd) are among the other players to advance.

