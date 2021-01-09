Ravindra Jadeja Ruled Out For Six Weeks After Suffering A Thumb Fracture In SCG Test

Team India have suffered a huge blow as star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out for six weeks with a fractured thumb. Jadeja suffered a dislocation and fracture on his left thumb and has been ruled out for about six weeks with the management set to check on the need for surgery with a specialist.

It means that the Saurashtra all-rounder will not be taking any further part in the ongoing Test series.

'He has a dislocation and fracture': Sources

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments said that while the player is out for 6 weeks, a specialist's opinion will be sought and a call will be taken if he needs surgery.

"He has a dislocation and fracture. He will be out for around 6 weeks and a specialist's opinion will be taken to check if the all-rounder needs a surgery as is the procedure in such cases. A call on his availability for the England series can be taken only after the specialist checks on the thumb," the source said.

How did Jadeja get injured?

The Gujarat cricketer was struck on the gloves by an awkward delivery from Australia's premier pacer Mitchell Starc as a result of which he needed immediate medical attention. Jaddu remained unbeaten on 28 as he had to leave the field and was reportedly in deep discomfort. He did not take the field during Australia's second innings either and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle had informed that the southpaw was taken for scans to assess any injury.

Team India's injury list in the ongoing Test series

Ravindra Jadeja joins Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav, and KL Rahul in the list of players who suffered serious injuries and were ruled out for the remainder of the series. While Shami broke his wrist in the first Test, Umesh injured his calf in the second Test and Rahul sprained his wrist during training ahead of the ongoing contest.

