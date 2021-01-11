Ricky Ponting Forewarns India About Australia's Impeccable Test Record In Brisbane

Ahead of the fourth and final Test match that gets underway at Gabba, Brisbane on Friday, former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting has forewarned Team India of Australia's impeccable Test record at the venue. At the same time, the three-time World Cup winner has also said that a couple of injury concerns will also put the visitors in a spot of bother as well.

'Australia will have the edge': Ricky Ponting

"Australia will have the edge going to Brisbane," Ponting told cricket.com.au. "One, (Australia's Gabba) record and two, if Will's OK then they won't have to make any changes and if Will's not they'll only have to make one change and they have had a pretty dominant performance in this game", he added.

"India again are going to have a couple of injury concerns out of this game so they've got to find another couple of guys to bring in", 'Punter' further added.

India's injury woes

India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the remainder of the series due to a thumb fracture. He was struck on his left glove by a vicious delivery from Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc on Day 3 of the recently-concluded third Test match at the SCG.

Meanwhile, number six batsman Hanuma Vihari who was the star of India's second innings has been ruled out of the next Test with a hamstring tear that could keep him out of action for a considerable time.

The hosts too have their share of injury worries with young debutant Will Pucovski awaiting a scan result after injuring his right shoulder during the match.

Australia's formidable Test match record at the Gabba

The Aussies have a formidable record at the Gabba, Brisbane when it comes to the game's longest format. In the 55 matches that have been played at the venue, the hosts have won 33 of them and has only managed eight losses. Meanwhile, they ended up tying one game while the rest 13 of them have ended in a stalemate.

At the same time, Australia have also not lost at the Gabba in 28 matches, a record dating back to 1988.

The Aussies must win the series-decider in order to seal the series. If the final Test match ends in a stalemate, then not only will the four-match series be tied at 1-1, but India will also end up retaining the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The visitors are the current holders of the prestigious trophy after having won the previous edition of the four-match Test series 2-1 in the 2018-19 season. It was also Team India's first-ever Test series win on Australian soil.

