Ravindra Jadeja Ruled Out, Shardul Thakur Named Replacement For T20I Series

Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the ongoing three-match T20I series against Australia as he sustained a concussion after being hit on the left side of his forehead in the final over of the first innings of the first T20I at the Manuka Oval, Canberra on Friday. The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially confirmed that the star all-rounder will not take any further part in the series.

Meanwhile, pacer Shardul Thakur has been added to the Indian T20I squad for the remainder of the series. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added the young pacer in the squad for the shortest format.

Here's India's updated T20I squad for the next two matches:

Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul (VC & WK), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur.

'Jadeja remains under observation': BCCI statement

"The diagnosis was confirmed based on a clinical assessment in the dressing room during the innings break by the BCCI Medical Team. Jadeja remains under observation and will be taken for further scans if required based on the assessment on Saturday morning. He will not take any further part in the ongoing T20I series", the BCCI statement read.

Read the entire statement here:

ALERT 🚨: Ravindra Jadeja ruled out, Shardul Thakur added to #TeamIndia squad for T20I series against Australia #AUSvIND



More details here 👉https://t.co/MBw2gjArqU pic.twitter.com/E3a3PkC1UF — BCCI (@BCCI) December 4, 2020

READ: Sanju Samson Unsure Of Yuzvendra Chahal's Inclusion In 2nd T20I On Sunday

Jadeja's stellar yet impactful cameo

Jaddu had played a great knock under pressure when it seemed that India would be restricted to a manageable total after being put in to bat by Australian skipper Aaron Finch. However, Ravi Jadeja had other ideas as he took the bowlers to the cleaners with a few delightful strokes. His unbeaten knock consisted of five boundaries and a maximum as the Virat Kohli-led side finished their innings at 161/7 from their 50 overs.

Unfortunately, Jadeja was injured as a result of which he could not take the field in the second innings. The Saurashtra all-rounder not only suffered a hamstring injury but was also hit on the helmet after he had missed a bouncer from Mitchell Starc in the final over of the innings. The stylish middle-order batsman was seen limping in the final over.

Nonetheless, Jaddu's concussion replacement Yuzvendra Chahal bowled an outstanding spell as he finished with figures of 3/25 from his four overs His scalps included the likes of the frontline batsmen-skipper Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, and Matthew Wade in the middle-order.

India won the contest by 11 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The Virat Kohli-led side will be hoping to seal the three-match series when both sides lock horns in the second T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

READ: Mayank Agarwal Turns Host For 'Chahal TV' After Yuzvendra's Match-winning Performance

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.