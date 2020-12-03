Ravindra Jadeja Solves Ajay Jadeja's 'ice Pack' Query, Virender Sehwag Laughs: Watch

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja put on an all-round show on Wednesday in the third and final ODI of the series in Canberra. The southpaw scored a stunning 50-ball 66 and followed it up with 1/62 in his 10 overs with a sensational catch in the outfield. Courtesy of Jadeja's knock, Hardik Pandya's brilliant 76-ball 92 and a combined effort by Indian bowlers, the Men in Blue won the match by 13 runs and managed to salvage their pride by avoiding a humiliating whitewash Down Under.

Ravindra Jadeja hysterically responds to Ajay Jadeja's query

After the match, Jadeja was involved in a post-match conversation with the official broadcasters of India vs Australia 2020 series. The Saurashtra lad was speaking to Virender Sehwag and Ajay Jadeja where he opened up about the game and his batting position among other things. During the talk, Jadeja was seen with an ice pack fastened to his left shoulder.

Looking at the same, Ajay Jadeja enquired about the ice pack on his shoulder and jokingly said that he had put ice in the wrong place and added that the ice should be in his glass after a great victory over Aussies. Ravindra Jadeja also came up with a hilarious reply as he said that it's night time in Australia with cold weather conditions and agreed with Ajay Jadeja saying that ice should definitely be in the glass as everyone burst out in laughter. Ajay Jadeja then lauded the Chennai IPL all-rounder for his impeccable sense of humour.

Here's the video of the funny exchange

Meanwhile, India posted a total of 302/5 in their fifty overs. After being reduced to 152/5 in 32 overs, the Indian team was in a precarious position. However, Pandya and Jadeja's exceptional knocks ensured that the Men in Blue posted a competitive total. In response, skipper Aaron Finch (75) and Glenn Maxwell's (59) half-centuries kept Aussies in the game, however, once they were dismissed, the hosts were bowled out for 289.

Shardul Thakur was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/51 whereas Jasprit Bumrah and debutant T Natarajan picked two wickets a piece. Spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Jadeja managed to grab one wicket each.

The India vs Australia 2020 tour now moves on to the three-match T20I series. The India vs Australia 1st T20I will be played on Friday, December 4 at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The live streaming of the India vs Australia 1st T20I will commence at 1:40 PM (IST).

SOURCE: RAVINDRA JADEJA INSTAGRAM

