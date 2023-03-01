Ravindra Jadeja's Joy Turns To Despair After Big Error But Has The Last Laugh Over Marnus

Star Indian allrounder Ravindra Jadeja looked in threatening form while bowling for India in the second innings of the India vs Australia third Test in Indore. After India got bowled out for 108 runs in the first innings on Day 1, India opened the bowling with spinners on both ends. While Jadeja provided the Rohit Sharma-led team with their first breakthrough, he later committed two massive errors that denied him another wicket.

The 34-year-old bowled two no-balls in the first five overs of Australia’s innings and was denied a chance to get wickets on one of the occasions. In the first over of his spell, Jadeja bowled a length ball on the stumps, which has hit by Khawaja toward the backward square leg. While the Aussies managed to take a single, they were awarded another run as no-ball was called.

The all-rounder then overstepped in the next over of his spell, bowling the 4th over of the innings. He bowled a short-length ball outside the off stump, that was cut back by Labuschagne before the latter ended up chopping it onto his stumps. As the umpire called for another no-ball, Labuschagne survived yet again whereas Jadeja was again denied a wicket due to overstepping.

Sunil Gavaskar lashes out at Jadeja for no-balls, Rahul Dravid disappointed

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, who was in the commentary team during Star Sports’ live broadcast, lashed out at the allrounder for bowling frequent no-balls. As per a viral clip from the broadcast on Twitter, the Indian cricket legend said, “It’s unacceptable. No way a spinner can be bowling no-balls. He has to do something about it. He has picked up two man of the match awards. This could cost India”. At the same time, Indian head coach Rahul Dravid also looked disappointed with Jadeja.

Ravindra Jadeja into the wicket column despite no-balls

Interestingly, Jadeja removed Aussie opener Travis Head in his first over after bowling the no-ball. Going ahead, Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja were also dismissed by the Saurashtra cricketer. Earlier in the first innings, India collapsed on the score of 108 runs as Matthew Kuhnemann completed his maiden fifer for Australia. Virat Kohli was India’s highest run-scorer for India in the innings with a knock off 22 runs off 52 balls. While Shubman Gill hit 21 runs off 18 balls during his short stay at the crease, captain Rohit Sharma earlier scored 12 runs only.