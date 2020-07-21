RCB Bowler Navdeep Saini Shows Off Abs In Workout Session Ahead Of IPL 2020

RCB fast bowler Navdeep Saini is regularly seen posting about his workout routine online. During the lockdown, the player has been constantly updating his fans on how he has been keeping fit, sharing pictures and videos of his exercises. With the IPL 2020 likely to be held later this year, several cricketers have been training at home to keep their fitness levels up. In the latest picture shared by Navdeep Saini, the RCB pacer is seen showing off his physique.

RCB’s Navdeep Saini posts workout picture

The 27-year-old Navdeep Saini recently took to Instagram to give his fans a sneak-peek into his workout routine. In the picture, the RCB player can be seen exercising in the gym, with one leg perched over an exercise ball. Sharing the picture with the hashtag #stayactive, the RCB player wrote that he takes his work very seriously. The picture shared by Navdeep Saini showed off his abs, with several players appreciating the RCB pacer for his physique as well.

Cricketers react to Navdeep Saini post

Soon after the RCB payer posted the picture, several cricketers commented on the post, appreciating Navdeep Saini. Munaf Patel praised the player, commenting “superb” on the post. Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya reacted to the picture as well, comparing the RCB player to the great Milkha Singh, while using a dialogue from his biopic to motivate the pacer.

Hardik Pandya’s brother Krunal also was quick to appreciate the RCB pacer, commenting a couple of fire emojis on the post, while former RCB teammate Mandeep Singh made a similar comment. Several fans also took to Twitter to praise the bowler, wishing him well for the IPL 2020. One fan wrote that he couldn't wait to see the RCB player in the IPL 2020 and predicted that the player will take the wickets of MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma amongst others. Another fan wrote that it was great to see Indian pacers keeping their fitness levels up during the lockdown, ahead of the IPL 2020.

Good job..proud to say that our boys are keep their spirits up and work hard on their fitness.. — Rajesh K (@RajeshK60531571) July 20, 2020

This is not the first time, Navdeep Saini has taken to social media to show off his fitness levels. A few months ago the RCB player had shared a unique exercise which involved him balancing on a set of Coke cans. Recently, the player has been preaching about the importance of yoga and fitness by sharing moments from his training routine.

Navdeep Saini will be expected to play a crucial role in the Virat Kohli-led RCB team if the IPL 2020 takes place this year. The RCB player had recently revealed that Virat Kohli always supports his bowlers. The young pacer would be looking to pay back Virat Kohli's faith with a stellar IPL 2020.

Image Courtesy: instagram/navdeep_saini_10official