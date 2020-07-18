AB De Villiers Runs Riot At Centurion As He Returns To Cricket In 3TC Solidarity Cup Game

Former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers returned to cricket on Saturday and Mr 360 seemed to carry no rust as he ran a riot at the Centurion in the unique 3 Team Cricket match. Leading the Eagles, de Villiers played an explosive inning of 61 runs off just 24 deliveries. The skipper powered his team to 160 with the held of Aiden Markam who also managed to notch up a half-century.

de Villiers blistering knock left netizens in awe of his batting as well. Here are some of the reactions:

ABD 🔨 bowlers all around the park AS USUAL #3TC #SolidarityCup — Apurav (@Apurav57163298) July 18, 2020

Damn, what a pull shot this was from AB De Villiers. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DOLepd1udb — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 18, 2020

Vintage Ab-De-Villiers

Back With A Bang 🔥🔥🔥 in 3 Team Cricket.



ABD 61 Runs off Just 24 Balls #3teamcricket pic.twitter.com/myKuwSoUJo — Jagan Patimeedi (@JAGANTRS) July 18, 2020

Meanwhile, @ABdeVilliers17 has shown us today that there is no rustiness at all to his batting. Incredible. Has almost certainly set up a win for his team. In a different league so far today. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 18, 2020

3TC Solidarity Match

The unique match is currently underway between three teams comprising of eight players each. It will be a 36-over contest divided into two halves of 18 overs each. Each innings will last 12 overs that will be further divided into two six-over periods in each half. A draw will be conducted to ascertain which team will bat, bowl or be the third team that will wait in the dug-out in the first half. The team with the most number of runs across the two halves will be the winner. Reeza Hendricks' team needs 161 to beat de Villiers and his men at the first-ever 3TC match.

